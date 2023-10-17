The Amazon is torn apart by a historic drought that is putting the lives of entire villages as well as the rainforest ecosystem to the test. The absence of rain, which according to estimates could continue until Decemberonly makes it more frequent and intense forest firesespecially on degraded land: in June the number of fires reached the highest level since 2007. Another sad record occurred in the last few days: the water level in the port of Manaus has reached its lowest level in 121 years.

Amazon, Amazon River tributaries are rapidly drying up cutting off food and water supplies to remote jungle villages

On Monday the port of Manaus, the most populous city in the region located at the confluence of the Rio Negro and the Amazon River, recorded a water level of 13.59 metres: This is the lowest threshold since records began in 1902, surpassing a previous record low set in 2010.

This dramatic situation naturally has repercussions on food and water supplies to the most remote villages as the boats remained stranded and therefore unable to deliver the food. According to the Brazilian government’s disaster warning center Cemaden, some areas of the Amazon saw the lowest rainfall levels from July to September since 1980. According to the civil protection of the state of Amazonas, where Manaus is located, so far the drought has affected 481,000 people. Not only the lack of access to food and drinking water but also to medicines, which are usually delivered by river.

Rare Amazonian dolphins killed by high temperatures: carcasses of over 100 specimens found in Lake Tefé

Not only the historic drought but also the terrible heat wave underway in South America it is putting a strain on the Amazon ecosystem. At least 120 Amazonian dolphinsa threatened species and among the few freshwater dolphins found in the world (some are pink), are deaths due to high temperatures.

According to experts, in fact, the main cause lies in the water temperature of Lake Tefé which reached 39°C at the end of September. Many other fish also died. Meanwhile, the indigenous peoples of the Amazon have asked the Brazilian government to declare it state of climate emergency to urgently address the vulnerability to which they are exposed.