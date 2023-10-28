Even though there is still a long way to go until Black Friday, the truth is that Amazon is already revealing what some of the Smart TVs with the best discounts will be. Among them, this television Samsung 65Q77C 65 inchQLED panel and 4K quality at a minimum price.

If you are looking for a smart TV to renew your old TV, you better take a look at the best details of this particular model. And even more so when its price plummets on Amazon up to 40% discount of its original cost.

Smart TV premium de Samsung

This 65-inch Samsung smart TV comes with a slim design that gives more prominence to your QLED screen with 4K quality. And the idea of ​​the South Korean TV brand is that you focus completely on its screen, so it will be easier to visually enjoy what you see. So it has extremely thin frames.

Among its main features of its panel, it is worth mentioning that it has QLED technology, which is also accompanied by Dual LED backlight and a Quantum 4K image processor. Therefore, each series or movie you want to play, you will be able to watch it at a higher quality at all times. On the other hand, it should also be noted that this model is compatible with the formats HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

Continuing with the key details of this Smart TV Q77C with 65 inches from Samsung, it should be mentioned that it is compatible with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and includes 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. Just like it has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. In addition, this smart TV includes HDR10+ specialized in gaming.

Almost half price on Amazon

Being a High-end Samsung Smart TV, the truth is that it has everything, or at least, everything you are looking for in a 2023 smart TV with a QLED screen. In addition, its operating system offers you the main applications of today, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, among many other apps.

As for the sound, it comes with 3D immersive audio thanks to its Object Tracking Sound Lite technology. In addition, it also has Q-Symphony technology. This way, if you have a sound bar at home, you can synchronize it in such a way that you can hear the audio from both the TV and the bar, since neither of the two will be canceled.

This Samsung television drops its price like never before with this Amazon offer. If normally this TV could cost you €1,499, right now it can be yours for much less thanks to its 40% discount in the online store. Therefore, today you can release it for €899, that is, €600 less. Do not you think it anymore!