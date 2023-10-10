Xiaomi has all types of mobiles. And, among them, you can find the POCO F5 with 5G. A smartphone that drops in price like never before due to Amazon’s Prime Offer Party. If you were looking for a brand new phone, this deal will make it much easier for you. But, don’t think about it too much, the promotion lasts October 10 and 11!

Amazon is celebrating in style the Prime Deals Party of Autumn and, among the bargains that will catch your attention, is the POCO F5 5G with a cutting-edge design, an incredible 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and 256GB storage internal. But, to take advantage of this promotion from the online store, you have to be a Prime subscriber. So don’t think twice and take a look at this discount.

Lots of power and better screen

Within the Xiaomi catalog, you can also find incredible phones like those from Redmi or, as is the case today, with this POCO smartphone. It stands out for its performance, but its screen, storage and 5G connection are also some of the most important features of this next-generation phone.

Inside, there is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor with which it can offer you great power at all times. Not only in video games, but also when you need to get the most out of your smartphone. So you will not notice a lack of performance at any time. In addition to having 12GB RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

On the other hand, its screen is not bad at all. This terminal from the Asian brand has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with rFHD+ solution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. So it will be perfect for watching any movie, series or video. In addition, it has adaptive HDR display and compatibility with Dolby Vision. Just as it has other extras such as reading mode, sunlight display or Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Another element that should not be left out of this smartphone is its photography section. It is clear that it stands out for performance, but its triple rear camera will give you a lot of versatility. Have a 64 megapixel main sensor which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. And, on the screen, you’ll find the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

A great smartphone at the best price

And the battery? It doesn’t disappoint either. This particular POCO model has a maximum capacity of 5,000 mAh. To this we must add his 67W turbo charging. According to the manufacturer, it can offer you up to 30 hours of calls, 14.8 hours of video playback, 23.8 hours of reading and up to 155 hours of music playback. Not bad, right?

As for the price, it must be made clear that it has never been so cheap on Amazon before. But thanks to the Prime Day of the online store, this 5G smartphone from POCO plummets in price from €479.90 up to €379.99. Keep in mind that it is the Spanish version, it comes in black and inside the box it is accompanied by an adapter and USB type C cable to charge the phone.

And you can also take a look at the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for today. In addition, it is a good way not to miss the great deals that the online store has prepared for October 10 and 11.