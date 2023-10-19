Having a hard drive is always advisable if you handle a large amount of data and information, for obvious reasons: as your storage needs increase, you will need more space and if you want to save it in the cloud that will cost you much more money month to month.

The hard drive option is, to begin with, cheaper: you pay only once and that’s it, you already have a good amount of TB all to yourself. Now you have a golden opportunity on Amazon if this is what you are looking for, since they have reduced the 4TB WD Elements Desktop for only 87 euros.

Normally it is much more expensive, above 100 euros at least, so it is a good opportunity to have a high-capacity hard drive from a well-known brand, such as Western Digital, a guarantee of quality, durability and also durability. security.

This external desktop hard drive has enough capacity to store practically all your files on it. It offers a read and write speed of up to 130 MB per second…

Privacy is one of the elements that anyone who uses a hard drive values, since no one knows what you save on it, only you, so there will be no problems with hacking or unwanted access to your information, nor will it be used to train Artificial Intelligence, something that is unfortunately very common in cloud services.

However, savings are what is really important, and for example there you can save hours and hours of video, a multimedia server at your disposal if the hard drive is connected to the Internet, either by installing an application on it or simply plugging it in via USB to a computer or an Android TV Box.

The reading and writing speed is around 150 MB per secondwhich is not bad at all and allows you to read live files without too many problems, important for example if you are going to use it to save files that you can later send to Plex, Kodi or similar applications.

It uses a USB 3.0 interface and, at least on paper, it comes completely ready to work with Windows or macOS, so you just have to plug it in via USB and nothing else, without having to do any extra formatting.

The offer comes from Amazon and that is a guarantee, since it is one of the stores that offers the best after-sales service, and also shipping is free whether you have a Prime account or not, although if you have one, your purchase will arrive much more fast.

