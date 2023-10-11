In the Prime Offers Party that is already underway on Amazon – and which will last two days – there is a little of everything, but especially it seems that it is an event that gives a lot of space to household appliances, with an emphasis on air fryers but also on kitchen robots.

In this last section there is a special model that we would like to highlight above the others, and it is really complete and for the price it has, a bargain. Is he Cecotec Mambo Touchfrom the leading Spanish brand in this sector and which drops to just over 300 euros.

It is a discount that has already been accumulated over others that were applied before, and that lowers it a little more to put it to compete against the best in quality-price. To give us an idea, its price is just a fraction of what Thermomix, the sector reference, would have.and much lower than the 399 euros of the Monsieur Cuisine Smart from Lidl.

With 37 functions, a 3.3L stainless steel jug, app control and touch screen, this kitchen robot has little to envy of others, especially for its price as well.

It has several strong points, but mainly two: it has a touch screen where you can manage temperature, time or mode of use. The other is that it also has WiFi and an app so you can control it remotely wherever you are.

In the robot itself you can, for example, see a recipe and add all the ingredients you need to the shopping list, which you can then consult again in the application when you arrive at the supermarket.

There are 37 functions in total that it handles, with all the classic ones included, such as chopping, grating, cutting or macerating, among other things.. When you’re done cooking with the Mambo Touch, it has a self-cleaning function that leaves its blades and jug completely clean, and if not, you can put it in the dishwasher too.

As its name suggests, the Prime Deals Party requires an Amazon Prime membership, although the store doesn’t make it too complicated because it also accepts a free trial month.

During these 30 free days you can enter these sales and also receive your purchases at home at no additional cost, without shipping costs.

This and other offers will last in theory on October 10 and 11, although the longer you wait, the longer the delivery delay will be.

