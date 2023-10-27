To enjoy gaming at full capacity, there are laptops that provide you with great efficiency, featuring customized components and an optimized configuration. This is what you will find in the equipment that we recommend on this occasion, one of the most powerful models and better features that are now available at an excellent price.

Surely the MSI brand sounds familiar to you because it is a very common name in the computing sector. Their laptops are not always on sale, but the discount we found on Amazon is really good. This is a 35% discount which, for a product with the features and price of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio, ends up being a very high discount. Now we tell you everything what you need to know about the device.

Gaming with the highest quality

The way in which MSI has designed this equipment has focused specifically on ensuring that it is a laptop that provides all the possible performance when it comes to gaming. If you like video games, you may recognize its components, such as the Raptor Lake i9-13900H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which is known for being one of the most interesting options when it comes to the use of video games.

It uses a 17.3-inch QHD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels that guarantees 4K True Color capacity and 1,000 nits brightness. The capacity of the laptop makes it suitable for connecting a maximum of three additional monitors, which will allow you to take advantage of it in certain games or if you want to perform other actions while playing some games. All these components are optimized with the same objective: to provide you with the performance you expect from one of the laptops dedicated to high-end gaming.

Other technical components include 32GB RAM, a 2TB SSD that will allow you to install any game you want and a Cooler Boost 5 cooling system ideal so that there is no time when you notice that the temperature of the equipment increases excessively. Since you are going to squeeze the computer’s capabilities in a demanding way, especially with higher-power games, this type of cooling will be essential. You will also be happy to know that the battery is high capacity with 99.9 Whr and that it has other important features, such as WiFi 6E connection, fingerprint and face security or a custom gaming keyboard.

The Alan Wake 2 game as a gift

You’re probably familiar with this adventure and horror game that goes on sale today. Created by Remedy Entertainment, it is about one of the most anticipated sequels of recent years after the good impression left by the first installment of 2010. So that you can debut your laptop in the best possible way, Amazon gives you the game in question when you buy this laptop. This promotion is available until November 13 and is applied when purchasing one of the selected products, such as the MSI Stealth 17 Studio. You will receive the game completely free in the form of a download code when you have already purchased the computer. It will be, as we indicated, an excellent way to test the team’s performance, given that it is one of the games that is having the most impact this year.

The cost at which Amazon sells this computer without a discount is 3,899 euros, but the 35% discount will allow you to buy it for a price of only 2,519.20 euros. You are saving 1,380 euros that they come wonderfully when it comes to high-quality, high-priced products like these. So you can surely dedicate some extra money to buy a good controller or purchase some other Steam game that interests you and that you are looking forward to starting to play with maximum performance.

As a controller, the one we are going to recommend to you without a doubt is the Xbox Wireless Controller, the Microsoft machine controller that will help you turn your laptop into a real console. You have it available on Amazon and there is even an offer that allows you to combine it with the Game Pass subscription so you can save on it.

Although the keyboard that the laptop has is top-notch, what you would be missing at this point is have a gaming mouse that lives up to the experience and quality of the other components. One of the best options you can use is the Logitech G502 Hero model, which will give you a lot of flexibility and with which you can configure macros and take advantage of all kinds of specialized resources.