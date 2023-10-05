We always trust LG televisions because we know that the Korean manufacturer puts a lot of effort into setting trends and guaranteeing that users will have the best in their homes. The LG 55UR91006LA is a 55-inch model that has been marketed in recent months and, as we will tell you later, makes use of the most advanced technology that has been seen in LG Smart TVs. The 32% discount that Amazon has given it is more than enough reason for you to take a look and see if it has what you were looking for.

The power of AI on your television

But what artificial intelligence can do for you on a Smart TV? That is a question that LG asked themselves before working on the television models that already incorporate this technology. And they came to the conclusion that, if they used it well, it could mark a before and after in the viewing of movies, series and anything else you can think of. In this way, one of the main functions that the LG 55UR91006LA relies on to use AI is with the intention of optimizing the image that you enjoy at all times.

That way, when you’re watching a movie, what the television will do is make sure, completely independently, that you enjoy the best viewing possible. The 4K a5 Gen6 processor optimize content so that it is always displayed in the most appropriate way, for which different actions are carried out, such as rescaling what you are seeing so that it looks perfect in 4K, maintaining the sharpness and all the realism of the colors. Another AI feature focuses on intelligently adjusting brightness, so there won’t be a time of day when you won’t enjoy a satisfying viewing experience.

But, as is obvious, AI is not the only thing that sets the trend in this television model. With the LG 55UR91006LA, Dolby Digital Plus sound capability, HDR10 Pro image, LED technology panel and a backlight system that uses six blocks to provide excellent performance. In addition to that, the included operating system is webOS, with the integration of Alexa and tools such as AirPlay or Apple Home Kit. Thanks to all this, you will benefit from a very complete experience in which you will not miss anything.

Home cinema and gaming

These are the two main functions we think about when we talk about taking advantage of Smart TV in entertainment functions, and both are very well covered in this LG model. When you watch movies, in addition to what we have already told you before, you will have additional options such as Filmmaker mode, in which playback is optimized to represent the vision that the film directors had. If you prefer gaming, the LG 55UR91006LA has you covered with a settings menu for video games and an optimizer that will make your games more satisfying. Television is prepared, above all, for a series of genres, such as FPS, real-time strategy or RPGs, among others.

With the discount that Amazon has given to this Smart TV, the price It is most tempting. This is a 32% discount which means that its original cost of 849 euros becomes only 574.43 euros. Therefore, you are saving 275 euros, a considerable reduction especially considering that it is a new model launched this year. Also, if you check Amazon’s price history, you can see that it has never been as cheap as now.

When you get this Smart TV, what we recommend is Also buy a wall mount so you can hang it and save space. There are two models that are especially recommended and with which you will surely be very satisfied. One of them is the Perlegear TV stand, which is compatible with models up to 60 inches.

But It is also a very good option The Bontec brand wall mount is very practical, because you can use it with both flat and curved screen televisions. Its price is a little higher than the previous model, but you can hang it with screens up to ten inches larger.