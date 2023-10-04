New series, movies and documentaries arrive on Prime Video this October.

These are the next Prime Video releases

After starting the month of October and not knowing for days what their next releases would be, Amazon Prime Video has already announced what the new series and movies that will be added to the streaming platform in the coming weeks after the premieres in September, among which the return of The wheel of timeseries destined to happen Game of Thrones; The Continental, from the John Wick universe, whose trailer has previewed a promising story; either The bogeymanfor movie lovers.

This month there are once again the most varied premieres, starting with the arrival of Urban: life is ours, a new Spanish series that brings together María Pedraza (Elite), Asia Ortega (El Internado: Las Cumbres) and Bernardo Flores (Pasión de Gavilanes) in a story that will highlight urban music and a love triangle full of betrayals and endless nights . Original films such as bloody sixteena perfect slasher for Halloween, the Awarenessa new science fiction story.

New series and movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2023

Urban: Life is ours (October 4): United by destiny, Lola and Yanet will embark on a trip to Malaga that will at the same time be their escape from a complicated present and a more than uncertain future. In addition, they have a shared dream: to succeed in the world of music. Mirai Nikki (October 4)bloody sixteen (October 6): “Sweet Sixteen Killer” makes its return on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim: Jamie, a young teenager who rejects her mother’s repeated warnings. Accidentally, she will travel back in time where she will have to defeat the murderer and get back to her time.Awareness (October 11): Film that tells the story of the self-discovery, transformation and fall of Ian, a teenager with unusual mental abilities, into a world where those powers are the new weapon of choice. But there are others like him: the Perceivers. Thrust into a secret war against a powerful organization, Ian has the power to tip the scales in favor of whoever gets their hands on him first.Everyone Likes Diamonds (October 13)The Burial (October 13)Dark Harvest ( October 13)The life of Marta Díaz (October 18): With more than 3 million followers on Instagram, Marta Díaz is one of the most recognized lifestyle influencers. The time has come to laugh, cry and reflect with her.Upload Season 3 (October 20)Sayen: The Dry Road (October 20)Dark Harvest (October 20)From Lost to the River (October 20)The Other Zoey (October 20)7200 Seconds with Ana Mena (October 25)Barbarian (October 26)Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (October 26)Memento Mori (October 27)Iosi the Regretful Spy Season 2 (October 27)Complete Rest ( October 27)A Crime Story Season 2 (October 30)

A few days ago, the arrival of advertisements on Amazon Prime Video was anticipated, something that remains to be seen, although it is already happening on Netflix and very possibly it will also happen on Disney+.

