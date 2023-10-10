Without a doubt, one of the most sought-after products during sales promotions. Amazon (such as Prime Day or Black Friday) is the smartphone. These times are perfect to renew your phone, whether out of necessity or on a whim to change your current one for a more advanced one. Whatever your case, you may find what you are looking for in today’s selection: 5 phones from different companies whose costs, thanks to the Prime Day deals, they do not exceed 250 euros. Can you think of a better way to shop without spending a lot?

Motorola g13

Motorola is always synonymous with reasonable prices so imagine now that it is on sale for Prime Day. Your moto g13 model, for example, is down 34% and in exchange you get a terminal with a 6.5″ HD+ screen and 90 Hz refresh rate, slim design with narrow bezels and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

As for its photographic system, it has a Quad Pixel configuration with a 50 MP main sensor, and if what worries you is the battery, it has a module 5.000 mAh. It comes with 4 GB and 128 GB of storage.

LITTLE M5

You know that we love POCO for the good quality/price ratio that its products have, so a team from the firm could not be missing here. Specifically, our object of desire thanks to its offer is the M5, a device with a screen Full HD+ de 6,58″ and 90 Hz refresh rate, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and a Mediatek Helio G99 processor.

Its front camera has DotDrop designThe bezels are thin and the back has a textured finish that gives it an elegant touch and helps your grip. It has a triple camera, the main one being a 50 MP sensor and functions supported by AI. Don’t forget the NFC and its battery is 5,000 mAh.

OPPO A57

The OPPO firm enjoys very interesting models and the A57 is a good example of this. This device sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen and HD+ resolution, boasting surround sound with double speakers (without distortions and with a power of up to 88 dB, the manufacturer claims) and comes with a configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Its battery is 5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging) and regarding its photographic capabilities, it has a trio made up of a 50 MP sensor, another 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T

We raised the bar, but without going beyond our budget, to look at the Nord 2T from OnePlus. This smartphone with 6.43″ AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution, comes with 8 GB of RAM, 128 Gb of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery with SuperVooc fast charging de 80 W.

At a photographic level, we find a triple system, where the main camera has a Sony 50MP sensor (the IMX766) with AI and OIS functions, while the other two are 8 MP (120º ultra wide angle) and 2 MP (mono). The front camera, by the way, is 32 MP.

POCO X5 Pro

We repeat again with POCO but the occasion deserves it. And the interesting X5 Pro 5G is right now with a 29% discount which leaves it within the limit of the budget ceiling that we set for ourselves.

The phone enjoys a 6.67″ POLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate (its resolution is Full HD+), it comes with a Snapdragon 778G processor and is powered by 6 Gb of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Enjoy NFC, Its battery is 5,000 mAh (67 W turbo charging) and at the camera level, it has three rear sensors, the main one being 108 MP.