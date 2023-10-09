We are now ready to enjoy a good number of bargains with the Amazon Prime Offer Party. Starting tonight at midnight you will have a new opportunity to do your shopping for much less money, but in case you are confused and don’t know what we are talking about, here we will tell you everything.

What is the October 2023 Prime Offer Party?

In line with previous campaigns such as Prime Day in July and, as already happened in 2022, in October we once again have a discount campaign on Amazon. Changing the name from last year’s event, we have the October 2023 Prime Offer Party instead of Prime Day, although it is essentially the same. It is a couple of days of special offers in which the online sales giant offers us some of the best prices of the year.

As always, you can buy all kinds of technological items with discounts, such as smartwatches to monitor our physical condition or have notifications on our wrist, air fryers to equip your kitchen, Bluetooth headphones to call or listen to music, smart TVs for your entertainment at home. living room or a new phone to retire that old smartphone.

As always, to enjoy the Prime Offers Party and as its name indicates, we will have to be Prime subscribers (or take advantage of the service’s one-month free trial), although this service comes with many other advantages. For example, we can enjoy the huge catalog of series and movies from Prime Video, or the songs, podcasts and playlists from Amazon Music, as well as unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

These contents are also accompanied by reading, with Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited or listening to audiobooks and sound works with the 30-day trial of Audible.

In addition, for students, the Prime Student trial is also available for 90 days, the price of which is only 24.95 euros per year.

What days is it and when does the Prime offer party for October 2023 begin?

If you like the idea, you can prepare now, because the Prime Deals Party from Amazon starts this same midnightbeing valid during on October 10 and 11. You can enjoy all its offers until 11:59 p.m. the day after tomorrow (Day 11).

Echo Dot 5th generation

Who can and how to take advantage of the October Prime Deals Party offers?

As we have already mentioned, the prices of this Prime Offers Party are exclusive for Prime subscribers, and of course, another way to take advantage of them is to use the service’s free trial for one month. It will therefore be necessary to be logged into our account when we go to Amazon to see the prices on offer.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

In any case, in previous campaigns we have not only seen offers for Prime users, so we will be attentive to any offers for all audiences and we will take good account of them.

But you don’t have to wait too long to start saving money either. because we already have previews with devices from Amazon itself already discounted, and other offers.

More offers

