Amazon celebrates two days of sales on practically all the top products in its online store, which are quite a few. There are thousands of devices of all types that are dropping in price, including some of the best sellers.

There is a little bit of everything, from mobile phones to air fryers, to robot vacuum cleaners or tablets. In many cases they are the lowest prices recorded to date.

This October Amazon Prime Day, officially called Prime Deals Partywill last from midnight on the 10th until the end of the 11th and many bargains will come in in the form of a flash offer, which we will share here with all new readers.

In addition, some sellers often activate coupons in real time to buy their products, a good way to save.

Live

9 oct. 2023 23:24h.

Amazon coupons, more accessible than ever

As in other stores, Amazon has a discount coupon section that is worth taking a look at. There are numerous codes in it, especially for low-cost products.

There are also other ways to get coupons on electronics and computer products, a trick that always comes in handy on Prime Day.

9 oct. 2023 22:36h.

The Prime Day offers page is now active

Amazon has activated the page where they will add all the offers starting at midnight, with some that are already available, such as the Echo or the Kindle.

Automatically at 00:00 absolutely all the chosen ones will appear. We’ll be alert.

9 oct. 2023 21:35h.

An event for Prime members, although you can try it for free

That Prime Day or the Prime Offer Party are called that way is by no means a coincidence. They are sales events in which Amazon rewards users who are subscribed to its premium service, or at least it was the original idea.

Today it is still necessary to have Amazon Prime to access the offers, although you can also simply join the free trial month.

If you are students, things get better because you can join Prime Student, whose free trial is no less than three months and then the subscription costs 50%.

9 oct. 2023 20:52h.

Kindles also join the party

The Kindles are the e-book readers that clearly dominate their sector, and as always when there is Prime Day they drop a lot in price.

It is true that they have not reached their lowest historical price, but the top-of-the-range model, the Kindle Scribe, enters.

Kindle Oasis (2019) for €214.99 (14.00% discount) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for €164.99 (13.16% discount) Kindle Scribe for €309.99 (16.22% discount) Kindle (2022) in black without ads for €99.99 (9.09% discount) Kindle Paperwhite for €134.99 (15.63% discount)

9 oct. 2023 19:59h.

Amazon already has its Echo Dot on sale

Even though the Prime Deal Party doesn’t officially start until midnight, Amazon has already marked down many of its own devices.

For example, virtually all Echo speakers with Alexa have dropped substantially in price.

Echo Pop: €20.99 (61.83% discount) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model): €26.99 (58.47% discount) Echo Auto (2nd Generation): €34.99 € (50.01% discount) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model) with clock: €39.99 (46.67% discount) Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation): €54.99 (50 .00% discount) Echo (4th gen): €79.99 (33.34% discount) Echo Studio: €179.99 (25.00% discount) Echo Show 15: €219.99 (24.00% discount) 14% discount)

