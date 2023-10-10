Good sound, noise cancellation and comfortable. This is what awaits you with the Sony WH-1000XM5. These headphones are one of the most premium of the moment, and no wonder. In addition, it is also a top-selling model on Amazon. Of course, to take advantage of this discount, remember that you must be a Prime customer of the online store. The good thing is that you have a 30-day free trial.

Great battery and noise cancellation

Sony has all kinds of devices, including these headphones that are trending on Amazon. This particular model is within the firm’s high range, and in large part it is thanks to its great sound quality. These headphones come with a drivers de 40 mm with those that completely cover your ears, so you get a completely trapped sound so that nothing and no one can distract you when you put on music.

On the other hand, these Sony Bluetooth headphones have a good connection system. automatic noise cancellation (with AI) which works depending on the environment and how you wear the headphones. So you won’t have to configure anything on your own. In addition, your calls will not have any noise.

It also has a series of controls with which you will be able to change modes, such as between noise cancellation and ambient sound, or if you want, change music or pause it. Although this is only a small part of all the functions that you can change with its touch control (both the left side and the right side).

And although they may seem very big and heavy, these Sony they are light and with a soft leather finish that will offer you the greatest possible comfort at all times. So forget about having your ears pressed.

Sony Bluetooth headphones on sale

This particular model comes accompanied by up to four microphones to improve the sound of each of your calls. And also thanks to its Precise Voice Pickup technology, you will be able to have clearer conversations than before and without any noise.

And if what worries you is Batterythe Sony WH-1000XM5 have an autonomy of about 30 hours with just one charge. More than a day so you don’t end up in the middle of your day without power in your headphones. Plus, with a charge of just 3 minutes, you can get up to 3 hours of playback.

Now, as for the price, you can see that they are Amazon’s Prime Offers. If it normally has a price of 449.99 euros, now you can save almost 150 euros. Basically, these Sony helmets are priced at 305.41 euros with Prime Day in the fall.

Inside the box, a number of components are included in addition to the Bluetooth headphones: a carrying case, a headphone cable (approx. 1.2 m) and a USB charging cable. So you won’t miss anything if you take advantage of this discount.

