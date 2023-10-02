When buying a smart watch or bracelet, the truth is that with so many models it is difficult to choose. Although, if there are suddenly discounts like today’s on Amazon, you may have it a little easier. We bring you the Smart Band 7 Pro with almost 50% discount. Not bad for a top-selling Xiaomi bracelet. And that’s just the beginning.

Smartband pro con GPS

One of the best activity bracelets on the market is at a great price on Amazon. And the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has practically everything, even GPS. This model allows you to synchronize the built-in GNSS with the phone or use it independently for your workouts, especially if you go out for a walk or run on the street. In addition, it is compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS location systems.

This smart sports bracelet from the Chinese firm has a 1.64 inch AMOLED screen with which it offers a brightness of 500 nits. In addition, it can be adjusted at any time. And if you want to give greater customization to its dial, you can achieve it quickly by changing between the more than 150 options that this Xiaomi smartband has.

In addition to its customization, another of the most striking points of this model is that it comes with more than 100 sports modes so you can keep more detailed control of your workouts. And, how could it be otherwise, its battery with normal use lasts you up to 12 days on just one charge.

However, its duration will be longer or shorter depending on how much you use the sports band and whether you make the most of its functions. With more intense use it can reach 6 days of autonomy. AND charging time at 100% it is approximately one hour.

Voice assistant and waterproof

This Xiaomi bracelet comes with the Alexa voice assistant. So you can check the weather, set alarms or remotely control other devices. Just by saying it to Alexa with the built-in microphone. Furthermore, this smartband is water resistant up to 5 ATM. So, if it gets wet, it won’t be any kind of problem.

As for the sensors, you can find the following: heart rate sensor and for the blood oxygen level, accelerometer and gyroscope. You can monitor your stress level, your sleep, and it can even recommend deep breathing exercises.

The price? Now it’s a real bargain on Amazon. On the official website you cuesta 99,99 €. On the other hand, if you take advantage of this discount, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is almost half of it, specifically, you can get it for 60.45 euros, since a 40% discount is applied. Don’t think twice and get this smart bracelet before the offer runs out.