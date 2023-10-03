Although there are still a few days left until the Offer Party for Amazon Prime members starts, the store has already kicked off the event.

If you don’t know it yet, we’ll tell you: on October 10 and 11, next week, there will be a Prime Day on Amazon, although officially it will be called Prime Deals Party, and will surely come loaded with discounts on all types of top-of-the-line devices. That said, some of the most interesting ones have already landed in the store.

Obviously and as in almost all events, For the warm-up of October’s Prime Day, Amazon has chosen its own devicesnot all, but a fairly representative sample of them, with the Echo smart speakers as the spearhead, a good way to promote the use of Alexa, your virtual assistant.

Virtually all of them have dropped in price, from the Echo Pop – which is the cheapest – to the Echo Auto for cars. That said, the Fire TV Stick has also been included among the early offers, which are up to 50% off.

Smart speaker with Bluetooth available in 4 colors and with Alexa as an integrated assistant.

All these discounts, which reach 61% on the original price of some of these speakerswill be available for at least a week, until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday the 11th, at which time this Prime Offer Party will end permanently.

The best thing is that, if you think you need an Echo, go buy it now. Almost certainly the price will be the same during all these days, but the delivery times will not be, as more and more units are sold, they will be extended over time.

Echo Pop: €20.99 (61.83% discount) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model): €26.99 (58.47% discount) Echo Auto (2nd Generation): €34.99 € (50.01% discount) Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model) with clock: €39.99 (46.67% discount) Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation): €54.99 (50 .00% discount) Echo (4th gen): €79.99 (33.34% discount) Echo Studio: €179.99 (25.00% discount) Echo Show 15: €219.99 (24.00% discount) 14% discount)

All of these speakers share functionalities, except for those with a screen, which are logically better because they can display images or videos. Even the Echo Show 15 can be placed on the wall practically like a painting.

It should be noted that shipping on Amazon is free for all users on orders of 29 euros or more or in the case of having a Prime account. If you don’t have it, it is interesting to take advantage of the free trial month because when the 10th and 11th arrive you will need it to access the offers.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here