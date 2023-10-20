Surely you already know what an air fryer is because your friends, your parents and even the fifth grader tell you about how fantastic the wings, fries or whatever look in it. Are you the only one who doesn’t have one yet? Well, the wait has been worth it.

The air fryer that we always recommend for most users, the Cosori 5.5L fryer is now at an all-time low price on Amazon for less than 110 euros. A complete bargain.

The COSORI CP158-AF is a high-capacity (5.5L), versatile and powerful (1700W) oil-free fryer. Offers 11 preset programs, removable and washable non-stick basket.

We like it because it has enough capacity to put chicken breasts, a cut of pork secret or a good portion of potatoes and it is well manufactured. A bad air fryer is not going to take away your problems, but rather it will give you food that sticks to the grid with a poor non-stick coating and a very small space that will mean that you either won’t fit what you want to cook or that it will be cooked incorrectly. uneven shape with undercooked areas and other charred areas.

Simply remove the tray from the air fryer to detect at a glance the big differences in quality between a Cosori air fryer and one that is a little cheaper. from certain well-known brands made of plastic and with poor quality non-stick grids with Teflon that degrades in a few weeks with normal use.

As soon as you get the hang of it and learn the number of preparations you can prepare in it, you will cook more and more foods in it because it is very easy to use and, above all, to clean. The oven consumes a lot, you have to be more aware of it and you have to clean it along with the containers you use. The Cosori air fryer heats up in minutes and you only have to clean the tray. You can even use baking paper or suitable silicone containers in certain preparations to avoid staining anything and to avoid losing the juices.

It has numerous recipes and cooking categories for roasting meats, frying potatoes without oil, etc., although they are not necessary since you can follow the time given by any recipe for an oven running with a fan. The Cosori air fryer is one of those that distributes the heat best, although we recommend giving the potatoes a shake from time to time or turning the meats so that they brown on both sides.

If you are going to buy an air fryer for the first time or if you are going to change yours because it is small and made entirely of poor quality plastic, This Cosori fryer reduced by 22% on Amazon to only 109 euros is a great opportunity.

