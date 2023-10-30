The Sony Bravia brand will sound familiar to you because lately the Japanese company is putting in the work and making some of its Smart televisions progress with giant steps. The model we are talking about this time with a great discount is the Bravia KD55X85L, a 55-inch screen that will be perfect in any room of the house. In my case, because of the size of it, I imagine it in my daughter’s room, although she is going to have to improve her grades a lot for her to end up buying it.

Advanced technology with AI

By now you will have heard how artificial intelligence has made its way into the television sector. Manufacturers like Sony use it with the aim of providing you with a system with which you can enjoy music at all times. the best image quality. In this specific case, the AI ​​uses the HDR X1 processor and the X-Motion Clarity system, which constantly adjusts the display to provide a perfect view.

The technology used in the screen is Full Array LED, which helps its 55 inches to still give off a higher level of quality. Thanks to this, there are no moments of blurring in the images, nor situations in which the lighting or brightness does not make the most of the movies and content you are viewing. In addition to that, television also features Dolby Vision technologywhich also deals with improving the image and raising performance to a higher level.

The sound is more than covered with X-Balanced speakers and the Dolby Atmos system, which provides surround sound technology so that you can better hear all the dialogues or effects of video games. The combination is very solid and confirms the great effort that Sony has made to make it a television that sets trends, an aspect that is also influenced by the presence of the Google TV system.

Very efficient with video games

If for some reason I mentioned before that it would be the ideal television for my daughter’s room, it is, regardless of the price and its size in inches, because it is a Bravia. And the screens of this Sony brand They are perfect for gaming. In particular, they perform at the highest level and offer many customization options with PlayStation consoles, so it would be a very good way to take advantage of online games like Genshin Impact. To do this, it includes parameters and different configuration options that benefit greater fluidity in the games and make the images look better. Furthermore, since it is 4K HDR, you will be able to play in 4K and 120 fps with great efficiency.

The price it has on Amazon at the moment is only 999 euros, but its usual price is 1,699 euros, so you are benefiting from a big discount of 700 euros. It is, in total, a reduction of 41%, so you can already see that this is an excellent opportunity to cover that need you may have to get your hands on a 55-inch Smart TV. On the other hand, until January 8, 2024 there is a Sony refund campaign that you can access from its website, and in which you could recover up to 300 euros.

To complement this acquisition you will need a good TV stand like the one from Bontec, which is compatible with television models up to 70 inches. You can buy it on Amazon with a 20% discount, which will also help you save. And if you were thinking about using television with video gamesAs you may already have a PlayStation 5, don’t forget that the Bravia also performs perfectly with other consoles. It’s never too late to get a Nintendo Switch that you can connect to the television to enjoy, for example, its fun multiplayer games.