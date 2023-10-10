For yet another year, everything seems to indicate that air fryers are going to continue sweeping sales, especially seeing the current price of olive oil, so Amazon has jumped into the pool at its Prime Offers Party with many of the main models.

The Cosori, Cecotec or Philips are part of the offers for this October Prime Day, and in all cases they reach or are close to the lowest prices recorded so far.

In addition, there is a wide variety not only of brands, capacities or prices, but also types, with some models that, for example, boast a double basket instead of one or even an integrated oil spray dispenser.

In short, there is a lot to choose from what is already available on Amazon, with offers that will last two days, the 10th and the 11th, or while supplies last, something that can perfectly happen at any time.

Cecotec Cecofry Advance Double Philips Airfryer 3000 Series L Cecotec Cecofry Rain Cosori ‎CP158-AF de 5,5L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Cecotec Cecofry Advance Double

Cecotec

This air fryer has two tanks that have a total capacity of 9 L. It can cook two types of food simultaneously and can be programmed.

This is one of the most original and useful of all, and its total capacity, which is gigantic – 9 liters no less – is divided into two baskets that can cook food independently.

With the Cecofry Advance Double you can, for example, make potatoes and chicken simultaneously, without having to cook in two batches, and that saves time and also electricity, good news.

In addition, it is very powerful and comes with quite a few predefined programs to cook all types of foods at once and without having to figure out the appropriate time and temperature yourself.

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series L

Digital panel, Rapid Air technology and an iconic design of Philips fryers make it one of the models that is a safe bet.

Nobody can tell Philips that they do not have a foot and a half in the Air Fryer sector, and they are the ones who paved the way for other manufacturers with their first models, which continue to be one of the best options on sale.

The Series 3000 L is quite large, with 4.1L capacity, and has one of the best air circulation systems, which in the end is what makes the difference between food coming out well or poorly done.

It has its own recipe application so you can download as many as you need and find out everything that can be cooked in your air fryer.

Cecotec Cecofry Rain

Cecotec

This 5.5L capacity Air Fryer is the first with an oil auto-dispenser. Plus, you can also use it to clean it with water when you’re done.

An air fryer does not necessarily have to be an oil-free fryer, and the Cecofry Rain proves it, although it does so by saving a lot of oil along the way thanks to the integrated dispenser.

Its price is more affordable than ever in the Prime Offer Party and it is an option that allows you to cook with a little oil, not much, or without it if you want to do without it completely.

It also has a good capacity, 5.5L, and a self-cleaning function for its basket and tank.

Cosori ‎CP158-AF de 5.5L

Cosori / Amazon

The COSORI CP158-AF is a high-capacity (5.5L), versatile and powerful (1700W) oil-free fryer. Offers 11 preset programs, removable and washable non-stick basket.

This model hardly needs any introduction, since it is by far the best-seller on Amazon, and sweeping every time it drops in price to almost 100 euros, like now, for example.

Its 5.5L capacity is good, although there are others that have more, but it is undoubtedly word of mouth among users that has driven its popularity, and that speaks very, very well of its operation.

Its predefined settings are perfect for cooking various types of food just right, although you can always use manual settings if you prefer.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Ninja

With a double 7.6L basket, this Air Fryer is perfect if, for example, you want to cook potatoes and chicken at the same time.

Without a doubt, this Ninja double basket fryer is one of the best on sale right now, with settings to make food in different ways, whether baking, toasting or “grilling”, among other things.

You can cook two recipes at the same time and with completely different settings for each one. Each drawer holds approximately 1 kg of French fries, to give you an idea.

The discount it has right now is 70 euros, which is quite large for the price it originally had.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here