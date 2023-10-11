As it could not be otherwise, on the October Prime Day that Amazon is celebrating these days there are not one but several Samsung products that stand out, and they do so more because there are few options that have dropped in price in the high range.

One of those devices is a tablet that boasts power above all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which is temporarily somewhat cheaper than usual in a sale that will last as long as the Prime Offers Party lasts, that is, on October 10 and 11.

In these two days the Tab S8 costs 629 euros, a high price but quite justified when reviewing the specifications of a tablet that has little to envy of the iPad Pro or many laptops.

Features and price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, Samsung’s new compact tablet with a 12.4-inch screen and 5G connectivity.

Keep in mind that the October Prime Day offers, and hence its name, require a Prime account. If you don’t have it, it’s best to simply sign up for the free trial month. It is 30 days and has no permanence, so you can cancel the trial whenever you want.

This offer on the Galaxy Tab is also included in these sales so if you are Prime you can take advantage of it and also with free shipping to any part of Spain.

120 Hz screen and a top Snapdragon

They are relatively few Android tablets that are committed to providing high-end or very high power, but this S8 Plus is one of them, which is why it is committed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as a processor.

It is not the most powerful of the family, and this model already has a successor in the Galaxy Tab S9, but with this chip it can without much effort run any Android application that you can think of, and any game very fluidly and with the graphics to the maximum.

Besides, The screen runs at 120 Hz, so both for watching videos and playing games, it has everything you could ask for from a tablet.at least equaling some of the most in-demand iPads today.

A detail that is also not usually common in the tablet sector is that in addition to having a fairly long battery life, it has fast charging, and not fast but very fast, at 45W of power.

