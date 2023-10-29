The Redmi Note 12 Pro You can’t always find it so cheap, but when the opportunity arises, the truth is that it is better not to waste it. You are looking at a Xiaomi smartphone that not only breaks the record in sales, but is one of the most desired phones on Amazon. If you were thinking of changing your mobile phone to a mid-range one with a high-end appearance, then you better take a look at this particular model.

A discount like today’s makes this smartphone an even better option than before. And even more so when you can brand new it for almost 150 euros less with this specific offer that you have on Amazon. So you can have a new phone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

AMOLED screen and 5G

This Xiaomi 5G mobile has all kinds of features. For example, your screen Flow AMOLED with FHD+ resolution It is one of its strong points, in addition to the fact that it has 6.67 inches and a refresh rate that reaches up to 120 Hz. And it should be mentioned that its maximum brightness is 900 nits, its touch panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is compatible with Dolby Vision. And the sound is not bad either, since it is also compatible with Dolby Atmos.

In addition to its screen, it also has a processor that makes the mobile perform perfectly at all times: MediaTek Dimensity 1080. And thanks to this chip, this smartphone enjoys a 5G connection. So if you have a mobile rate with this network, you can take full advantage of it with this Redmi phone.

As for its battery, the truth is that it also plays an important role. In this case, this Xiaomi mobile is accompanied by a cell of 5,000 mAh maximum capacity, in addition to a 67W fast charge. This way, you won’t have to wait as long as your old mobile phone for it to be fully charged. On the other hand, the box includes the cable and fast charging adapter.

For less than €240 on Amazon

Not only is it beautiful and has a more elegant design than other generations, but this Xiaomi Redmi all-terrain smartphone has everything. For example, on the back you will find a triple camera so you can play however you want with their cameras. To give you an idea, these are its features: a wide-angle main sensor of 50 megapixels, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a third 2-megapixel macro lens. In addition, when recording videos you can do it in 4K quality if you want and on its screen it has a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

But, what there is no doubt about right now is that its price collapses with this offer on Amazon. Before, you could find this model with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage for €379.99. It is even discounted on Xiaomi’s official website, however, with this particular deal, you can debut the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G for only €236.95. So don’t think twice and save more than 140 when buying this smartphone.