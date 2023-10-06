Last week, the FTC sued Amazon over a potential monopoly case. Now it has been revealed that the American firm used a secret algorithm to raise prices on the Internet with which it has earned 1 billion dollars.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon, alleging that the company held a monopoly.

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal revealed more hidden details of the case, echoed by Ars Technica, which go even further: a secret algorithm with which Amazon raised prices in the most popular online shopping destinations.

Sources familiar with the matter explain how this Nessie project supposedly works: manipulates rivals’ weaker pricing algorithms and blocks competitors with higher prices.

This algorithm appears to have been in use for years and helps Amazon “improve its profits on items across all shopping categories,” something that “led competitors to raise their prices and charge customers more,” the WSJ reports.

The FTC complaint reads: Amazon uses its extensive surveillance network to block price competition, detecting and deterring discounting, artificially inflating prices on and off Amazon, and depriving rivals of the ability to gain scale by offering lower prices.

WSJ sources explain that Amazon has made “more than $1 billion in revenue” from the project.

“As a result, Amazon has successfully taught its rivals that lower prices are unlikely to result in increased sales, the opposite of what should happen in a well-functioning marketplace,” the FTC alleges.

Amazon stopped using the algorithm in 2019, without a clear reason, sources told the WSJ.

FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar told the WSJ that the agency wants more public access to the information redacted in the complaint and continues to “call on Amazon to move quickly to remove the redactions and allow the American public to see the full scope.” of what we allege are their illegal monopolistic practices.

Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle explained to Ars Technica that “The FTC’s allegations grossly misrepresent this tool.”

“Project Nessie was a project with a simple purpose: to try to prevent our price matching from leading to unusual outcomes where prices became so low as to be unsustainable,” explains Doyle.

“The project worked for a few years on a subset of products, but it didn’t work as intended, so we scrapped it several years ago,” he says.

In a blog in response to the FTC’s lawsuit, David Zapolsky, senior vice president of global public policy and general counsel at Amazon, has written that the FTC does not understand at all how retail markets work. Zapolsky has made it clear that “matching the low prices offered by other retailers” has not “somehow” led to “higher prices.”

“That’s not how competition works,” says Zapolsky.

“The FTC has it backwards and, if they were successful in this lawsuit, the result would be anti-competitive and anti-consumer, because we would have to stop doing many of the things we do to offer and highlight low prices, a perverse result that would contradict directly to the objectives of antitrust law,” he continues.

According to the FTC complaint, “Amazon recognizes the importance of maintaining the perception that it has lower prices than its competitors,” but that Amazon designed Project Nessie specifically “to discourage other online retailers from offering lower prices than those of its competitors.” “Amazon.”

In a press release, the FTC confirmed that it intends to show that Amazon is “stifling price competition,” among other alleged harms to consumers.