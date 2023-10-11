Chances are, during this Prime deals session, you’ve made some purchases with home, kids, or even fun in mind. But have you remembered your car? Because it is clear that it also deserves that we take advantage of the opportunity to incorporate a new accessory that helps us enjoy driving more. That’s what we can do with this 50% discount that Amazon has on your famous Echo Auto speaker second generation.

What can you do with it?

The variety of functions and possibilities offered by the Echo Auto has led it to become one of the best received devices when we install it inside the vehicle. It is a tool that meets all the standards of Amazon, a manufacturer that has already taken the measure of the process of creating smart speakers and other terminals that help us on a daily basis. In the car, what it will do is provide you with advantages such as a totally secure hands-free system with which your vehicle will not have to have an integrated voice assistant. It’s like putting a Chromecast on a television.

That the speaker is “inhabited” by Alexa will mean that you will immediately have a multitude of possibilities in your hands. The simplest thing will be to ask the voice assistant to play the song you want to listen to or activate the radio station where you want to listen to a program. Support is provided not only with Amazon Music, but it is also compatible with Spotify and Apple Music, so you will not find any obstacles in listening to the music you want.

On the other hand, you can also use the Echo as a communication system. This way, you can tell Alexa to make calls without you having to touch anything and you will also be able to benefit from the connectivity that all Echos enjoy of your network. So, for example, it is possible to make a special announcement that your family members at home hear through the rest of the speakers. Can you imagine it? You can say “I’ll be there in 5 minutes, I have pizzas”, and surely there will be no one at home who is not getting ready at the table to enjoy dinner.

Security and privacy

By not having to take your hands off the wheel, not even to listen to podcasts, hear the latest news or configure devices that are on the same network, such as the thermostat or the lights in the house, you will guarantee maximum security and you will avoid dangerous situations. Every day you are sure to find an added use for it, especially if you are incorporating home automation into your home and end up having everything connected. For example, you could find out, while driving, if you closed the door at home when you left, thus resolving that type of doubt that always haunts us on some occasions. In addition, everything is designed to be private and there is even a button that allows you to disconnect the microphones to ensure maximum confidentiality.

The second generation Amazon Echo will help you a lot in your car, installs easily and it has the advantage of having enough power for Alexa to listen to you even if you have the air conditioning on. Its usual price is 69.99 euros, but, as we told you at the beginning of the news, Amazon has given it a 50% discount, so you will have to pay 34.99 euros, a cost that results from the most tempting. In addition, you do not need to be a Prime customer to benefit from this offer that will be available until October 17.

Whether you already have an Echo at home or if you are starting to automate it thanks to Amazon technology and its speakers, we are going to recommend two additional models that will come in handy for your home. The fifth generation Amazon Echo Dot, for example, performs at an excellent level and has a 61% discount. Another very good idea is the third generation Echo Show 5, whose screen will be very practical.

Don’t forget to stop by the many recommendations we have collected on the occasion of the Prime Offers Party, since there are some discounts that will surely come in handy in these last few hours of the campaign.