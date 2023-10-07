As if Elon Musk didn’t already have enough problems, here comes one more: Amazon already has the first satellites in orbit to offer Internet to the entire planet.

Free Internet connection with your Amazon Prime account? It’s unlikely, but Prime users surely get some advantage when Amazon puts its Internet connection via satellite on sale. Today has made history by launching its first two Project Kuiper satellites into orbit.

Amazon has spent $10 billion to launch Project Kuiper, its Internet connection service via satellite. Plans to put 3,200 satellites into orbit to compete head to head with Elon Musk’s Starlink. Today it has successfully launched the first twoas you can see in this video:

Amazon plans to do 77 launches in the next six years.

Its founder, Jeff Bezos, has his own space company, Blue Origin. But it seems that he is not prepared to make this type of launches, because the company chosen has been United Launch Alliance.

Project Kuiper already has its first satellites in orbit

The Atlas V 501 rocket successfully lifted off a couple of hours ago, placing the first two Project Kuiper satellites into orbit.

Satellites that, by the way, no one has seen, because Amazon has kept them secret until now. The only thing we know is that they were inside this launch capsule, which has been placed on the rocket before taking off:

Amazon

Now Amazon is going to spend time testing the operation of the satellites. If all goes well, they will have to launch a few dozen to be able to offer satellite connection to the entire planet.

Amazon is going to use some curious square antennaswhich the client will have to place in their home, car, etc., where they want to receive the Internet connection:

Next year hopes to compete with Starlink and OneWeb, the two great leaders in the sector. But he still has a long way to go.

Starlink has more than 4,000 satellites in orbitalthough it has lost 500 due to solar storms. OneWeb has recently merged with the French satellite company Eutelsat, and It already has more than 600 satellites. You don’t need as many as Starlink because theirs use a higher orbit, and have more coverage.

Project Kuiper de Amazonwhich will surely not be your definitive commercial name, plans to launch 3,236 satellites, at a height of about 610 kilometers, to offer satellite Internet connection, throughout the world. The first two are already in orbit, but this has only just begun.