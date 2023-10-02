Over the last few years, there have been many options that have burst onto the market that allow us to send the content we consume on our smartphone to our television. Although this is not a Smart TV. One of them is Amazon’s Fire Stick TV, which has just received a 50% discount. We tell you all the details and how to buy it.

Lovers of series, movies, sports and, in general, entertainment currently have a large number of platforms from which they can consume this type of content. However, if we do not have a Smart TV, we can only enjoy these types of options from our smart mobile phone natively. Now, with the arrival of devices like the Fire Stick, converting our traditional television into a Smart TV has never been so simple. Even more so with offers like this one from Amazon, which has reduced the Fire TV Stick 4K by 50%, leaving it for 34.99 instead of the usual €69.99.

Unlike other similar devices, this Fire Stick allows us to enjoy all our content in Ultra HD 4K. Thanks to the ultra-fast processor inside, we can watch our favorite movies and series on our television in a matter of seconds, and always with the highest quality.

Voice control, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

This Fire TV Stick offers us the possibility of interacting with our television using voice commands. To do this, we only have to press the button and ask Alexa to search for the content in which we are interested and, subsequently, to start it and have control of the playback. Through voice, we can also access the streaming applications that we use the most, such as Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Music, among others.

In order to improve the user experience, we also find support for Ultra HD 4K streaming playback at up to 60 fps. To do this, we only have to connect the device to a sound bar or an audio system that is compatible and, immediately, we can start enjoying Dolby Atmos surround audio.

Wide compatibility

It is no coincidence that this Fire TV Stick 4K has become one of the best-selling devices for all those users who want to enjoy their favorite content with the highest quality. The compatibility it presents with all types of applications is one of its main hallmarks: from YouTube hasta Apple TV+. Going through RTVE Play, Movistar Plus+, Netflix or Prime Video, among many others. We will never again encounter the situation of having to miss any series or movie because we do not have the necessary compatible device.

In addition, it also offers us all kinds of possibilities if we have the right ecosystem in our home. We can ask, for example, to show us one of the rooms in our home, very useful if we have small children, or to provide us with the weather forecast. A world of possibilities that, thanks to this Amazon offer, we can now buy for just over €30.