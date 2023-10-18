Amazon shipments, in the near future, are going to be even more ecological. The famous online store has announced its strategy to avoid depending on the boxes and change the packaging of the products it sends, in which, from now on, light paper will be used. How do you plan to do it?

The Amazon centers located in Bristol, in the United Kingdom, and Mönchengladbach, in Germany, already have new machinery that the company relies on to change the way you make your shipments. They are machines that have the ability to create personalized light paper bags for each of the products that have to be sent to their customers. Its incorporation into the day-to-day life of the shipping chain will mean that the store pollutes much less.

Fewer boxes, more paper bags

As many Amazon customers already know, the volume of card that is sent daily packaging your products is excessive. There are cases in which store users receive something small in a box much larger than logical, which leads to the cartons piling up until we take them to the recycling bin. The store wants to stop the use of boxes, not for all product categories, but for a large number of them.

Thanks to this idea, items that fit the volume in which a light paper bag can provide good performance will become use this type of packaging. This is the case of video games, office supplies, kitchen tools or sports equipment, among other categories. This idea complements that of the Ships in Product Packaging program, with which brands already collaborate with Amazon so that many of their products are shipped without any type of packaging. For example, you can receive a microwave only with a shipping label attached to the product box, thus saving on resources and polluting less.

How are you going to do?

The secret is in those packaging creation machines that we told you about and that are already being used in two of Amazon’s logistics locations. These machines work in a simple way. One of the Amazon employees places the product that needs to be packed in the corresponding space. Then the machine analyzes it to detect the type of item it is and the dimensions it has. Next, the packaging is shaped with a light paper bag, which adjusts to the size of the product structure so that no other type of filling is necessary and, in addition, it is more practical for delivery.

The machine not only calculates the necessary paper, but also cuts it so that the product remains inside. Then the thermal closed bag, so the process ends up being practically automatic. From that point you would be ready to apply the labels and proceed to shipping. This is a very fast process that will help make the speed with which Amazon orders are processed even higher.

They say from the online store that they have devised this plan thanks to the use of the machines that, at the time, were used to create the plastic bags they used. These stopped being used due to the connotations they had for the environment, so they thought of How could they take advantage of them?. What they did was a redesign through which they can now take advantage of them again and continue collaborating in the protection of the environment. In addition, they highlight that those packaged with these paper bags are much lighter, 90% compared to the cardboard boxes that are currently being used.

The question will be whether this very light packaging will take into account the importance of maintaining product protection that are purchased. Because mention is made of sending video games wrapped in a paper bag and we get the feeling that it may not be solid enough to protect and ensure that both the box and the disc arrive in good condition. But we will have to wait and see how Amazon puts this new plan into practice, which, beyond that detail, is promising.