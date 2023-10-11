There are many tablets that have been put on sale thanks to this Amazon campaign, but the models from leading brands like Samsung are the ones that are taking the lead. This device we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a tablet that you have surely heard of and it is very likely that you have also been able to see it in action. Not in vain, it is one of the most recommended models within its range. The discount available on Amazon makes it an ideal time to purchase it.

A thin and very light tablet

Samsung has sought to is a model from the Galaxy Tab range It is positioned as one of the best options for those who are looking for high performance and who also want to enjoy maximum comfort. To achieve this, the device has a weight of only 467 grams and dimensions of 12 x 0.8 x 0.8 cm that make it one of the most stylish tablets on the market, one that you can also comfortably take anywhere. place you want.

Although it is very useful in the work environment, this tablet is also perfect for students. One of the reasons is the presence of the new S-Pen, the stylus that will allow you to write directly on the screen and take notes with maximum ease. Precisely, when it comes to taking notes you have very interesting functions, such as that they can be stored and sorted and that it is possible to write even in PDF format files.

Productivity increases through the use of the S-Pen, an improved device compared to previous models and that stands out for its low latency. This means that the immediacy of writing will be greater and that you will be able benefit from maximum comfort. In addition to this, the level of pressure sensitivity has been fine-tuned, so you will be able to write so realistically that it will feel like you have a traditional pencil in your hands.

Ready to surprise you

The technical components of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that we recommend reach the best levels of performance and they have everything you need to be able to work, play or have fun with different entertainment experiences. Its processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G model that is complemented by 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage and all the fundamental connection options, such as WiFi and Bluetooth. In addition, it has two cameras: an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera that will allow you to take photos, videos or participate in video calls.

