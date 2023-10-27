When looking for a very complete smartwatch, today may be your lucky day if you were looking for a smart watch. More than anything, because TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra LTE/4G It has all those functionalities that are only found in the most premium models. And the best thing about this is that its price collapses with this Amazon offer.

There is no doubt that, as time goes by, brands have been adding incredible features to their smartwatches. For this reason, every day it is more difficult to get it right when buying a watch. But, without a doubt, this particular model has everything you need to launch a high-end smartwatch.

Up to 45 days of battery

One of the most important points, especially when looking for a premium and all-terrain watch, is that it has an almost exceptional battery. Luckily, this smartwatch de TicWatch He has plenty of energy. Although, with the use of functions such as GPS, it is true that the autonomy decreases, but otherwise, you will have more than a month of battery life with just one charge.

Up to 45 days of battery This is what this smart watch promises in essential mode. On the other hand, with smart mode you have up to 72 hours of autonomy. Therefore, depending on how you use the smartwatch, you will have more or less battery.

Among other elements that you will like about this smart watch is its double screen. Thanks to Dual Display 2.0 technology, the brand has a low consumption panel on a screen further bright AMOLED that features 1.4 inches and its glass has Corning Gorilla, making it more resistant to possible scratches or bumps.

On the other hand, this dual screen with backlight can be customized to your liking. And all because it offers up to 18 different colors so you can adjust the color to your needs, such as better reading what appears on the screen, especially at night.

NFC to pay, WiFi and military protection

In addition to the fact that its glass comes with Gorilla Glass protection, the truth is that this TicWatch wearable has passed resistance tests to have a MIL STD 810G certification, that is, a military standard that promises greater durability. And it also has IP68 certification.

Among other important details of this watch is that it comes accompanied by NFCso he accepts payments through Google Pay. And as for its connections, it has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and, how could it be otherwise, GPS (in addition to other location systems such as Beidou + Glonass + Galileo + QZSS).

The model TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra con LTE/4G works with eSIM. So you won’t always have to carry your cell phone with you to receive WhatsApp messages. But what is its price? This premium smartwatch cost €359.99. However, you have until October 30, 2023 to buy this smartwatch for only €215.02 on Amazon, saving €144.97. Don’t think twice, the offer won’t be around forever.