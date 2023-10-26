Although you may not know it, Amazon has a department that is entirely dedicated to defending the legitimacy of its catalog and prevent counterfeiters from selling in his shop. This team is identified by the acronym CCU (Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit) and is doing intense work to guarantee maximum security for buyers and, at the same time, collaborating in the arrest of counterfeiters.

They discovered him in 2021

The CCU team began tracking the criminal in this news in 2021. At that time it seems that he tried to put his fakes on sale on Amazon and this caused the online store’s alarm systems to go off. inevitably. Before jumping to conclusions, those responsible for the investigation used the technology that the online store has to detect copies. These systems have improved over time to the point where, currently, they are capable of detecting up to 99% of counterfeits.

When it’s they had proof of intentions of the seller and the counterfeits with which he had tried to profit within Amazon, the store contacted the PSB, the Chinese organization that deals with the persecution of these criminals. They provided him with the information they had obtained and the evidence that pointed to the forger. But they had not yet captured him.

A victory for Amazon

One of the problems that Amazon encountered in its attempt to persecute the counterfeiter is that the Chinese authorities had other systems to prosecute the criminals responsible for this type of crime. For the law to act in the country, it is necessary that counterfeits be seized in the raids carried out on suspects. But this, obviously, had not happened with the criminal that Amazon was pursuing. Therefore, it is more than likely that, initially, it was thought that the case would end up forgotten and that the forger would be saved due to the way in which the agents and agents act. the laws of china.

Nevertheless, Amazon insisted. He continued to work on the investigation with the Chinese authorities and something that had never happened before occurred: the defendant was convicted using only evidence that had been gathered abroad. It is important to emphasize this, since this was something that had not occurred until now in China. But the data, evidence and reports that Amazon provided were so conclusive that there was no doubt that they were dealing with a criminal who needed to be convicted.

The Chinese authorities received reports from Amazon of the sales that the counterfeiter had made in his store, as well as the inventories he had. Possibly they also provided him with any other information they had in their hands, although it has not emerged with greater precision. This, finally, has allowed the Court in charge of the case to convict the forger. As a sentence, you will have to spend three years in prison, face a fine worth $25,000 and, in addition, any income he would have earned from the sale of copies will be lost. As you might imagine, the authorities have also determined to seize and destroy all counterfeit products that the pirate still has in his possession.

The luxury brand Prada also collaborated in this investigation, although at a lower level, although Amazon’s CCU team seems to have shouldered the greatest effort of the work. From there they provide updated data on the effort they dedicate to the fight against piracy and they say, specifically, that they have already reported more than 1,000 counterfeiters from different places, such as China, the United States or Europe. They also take into account possible notices they receive from users who contact them.

In addition, the store has improved your Transparency tool in order to continue ensuring that pirated products will not be present in its catalogue. With this you can make a record of the items that are put up for sale and even combine the Amazon service with the serialization systems that companies have. This is expected to not only facilitate the day-to-day life of sellers, but also give more peace of mind to buyers.