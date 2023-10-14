In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Amazon surprises with an offer worthy of Prime Day: the tennis game Matchpoint: Tennis Championships for PS5 now at half price. An irresistible opportunity to immerse yourself in the exciting world of virtual tennis, mixing realism, strategy and an unmatched gaming experience.

In the world of video games, few genres can match the excitement, tension, and technical skill that tennis games offer. Since the days of Pong, this sporting discipline has found a home on our consoles, providing hours and hours of rivalry and fun.

But what if we told you that the top tennis game for the PS5 is half price? Match Point: Tennis Championships It is a virtual jewel that allows you to feel the adrenaline of white sport like never before. And the best of all is that Amazon has decided to give us a joy and reduce its price to only 19.99 euros, the half its price. . . . A chollazo!

Match Point: Tennis Championships for PS5

Who needs a real racket with Matchpoint: Tennis Championships?

What makes this game so special? Let’s start with the fact that you are not going to play with fictional characters or invented avatars, no sir. You will find 16 real international stars in the game, names like Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Garbiñe Muguruza and Pablo Carreño Busta, to name a few.

Also, if you love the glamor and style of the tennis world, this game is for you. From the racket you choose to the clothes you wear, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships has teamed up with the best brands in world tennis, such as UNIQLO and HEAD. And, to give you that extra motivation, you can unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.

A game that goes beyond swing

What really stands out about this game is not only the excitement of a match, but the level of detail and realism it offers you. You can determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the appropriate technique: a topspin shot? Maybe a cut? Or maybe you want to surprise with a balloon. The decision is in your hands, and every choice counts.

He trajectory mode It is another aspect that makes Matchpoint: Tennis Championships an unparalleled experience. It will take you from your first steps on the professional circuit to global stardom, taking on AI rivals or, if you prefer, challenging your friends in local sessions or through cross-platform online play.

And if you are one of those who cares about aesthetics and fluidity, don’t worry. This game combines fluid character animations with realistic ball physics. In summary, Every shot and movement you make will feel unique.

In short, if you are a tennis fan or you simply like sports video games with a realistic touch, this is your golden opportunity. With such an impressive discount, who can resist adding Matchpoint: Tennis Championships to their PS5 collection? Take advantage of this half price offer before it’s gone. See you on the virtual court!

