The most enthusiastic athletes, those who practice running or triathlon, as well as cycling, are the ones who mostly lean towards watches from Garmin, Polar or brands specialized in that segment. There is another type of user, the one who would like to use the Apple Watch but can’t, the one who wants a smart watch that also has sports and fitness functions.

It can be said that smart watches are not lacking at the level of Apple’s, but it is true that they tend to be expensive, except for some specific exceptions, and now there is one of those exceptions: it is the Fitbit Versa 4 and Amazon has reduced it in its Prime Deals Party.

This watch costs only 199 euros, barely a fraction of what Apple’s cost and below Google or Samsung smartwatchesand the best thing is that by measuring sports and health it has very little to envy them.

With GPS and an excellent screen, this sports watch is complete and affordable. It even boasts great battery life.

If Fitbit has always been characterized by something, it is its precision, which has elevated it as one of the sports gadget brands most loved by its users. For that and for the large community of exercise and video creators they have in their applications.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is, above all, a sports watch, but it also plays music or synchronizes notifications from your mobile phone. AND It has two secret weapons that can convince you: it uses Alexa as a virtual assistant and it also has NFC.

With it you can pay in stores even if you don’t have your wallet or your cell phone on you and you can also set reminders or control home automation, so in this sense it has little to envy of any rival, and for this price, no more can be said. .

Beyond the intelligent functions, it has GPS and a top heart rate sensor for the sector, capable of detecting signs of joint fibrillation in real time, and it cannot do electrocardiograms, as other much more expensive models do.

