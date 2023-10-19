In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The YABER U6 portable projector redefines the experience of watching movies, series and playing games at home. Don’t miss the opportunity to transform your space into a private cinema with this FHD projector.

Having a projector at home has become an invaluable investment. Imagine enjoying your favorite series, movies or immersing yourself in an epic gaming experience with unmatched image and sound quality, and all this from the comfort of your home.

Well, it seems that Amazon has listened to us and brings us an irresistible offer: the YABER U6 portable projector with an arsenal of amazing features, and a price that will make you think, “This is a bargain.” And, thanks to a 40% discount coupon, this portable projector of outstanding quality is only 149 euros.

YABER U6 portable projector

Image quality and connectivity that impress

The YABER U6 comes equipped with a luminosity of 10,000 lumens and support for 4K and Full HD 1080P, ensuring that projected images are sharp, bright and full of detail. This projector is capable of displaying everything from the subtlest shadows to the most vibrant colors, giving you an exceptional visual experience, almost like having a home theater.

It also shines with its 5G and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, allowing you to sync different devices, including Bluetooth headphones, speakers or even your AirPods. His built-in 100W speaker is not far behind, providing a 360° HiFi stereo sound that will fill your space, creating an enveloping atmosphere perfect for any occasion.

Fit and compatibility at another level

Do you have problems with space or position of the projector? Don’t worry. The YABER U6 has a 4D/4P keystone correction and one digital zoom functionwhich will allow you to adjust the image as you wish, without sacrificing quality.

And if that were not enough, this projector makes life easy with its USB presentation function and wide compatibility. You can connect it to a variety of devices and platforms, such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox and more, giving you a variety of options to enjoy your favorite content.

Guaranteed durability and support

Researching technology always brings with it the question about its durability. The YABER U6 offers you a Lamp life up to 120,000 hoursand with his SmarEco technology, the lamp’s energy consumption is minimized, ensuring you a device that will last. Additionally, you have a lifetime professional technical supportproving that it is a long-term investment.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity that Amazon brings us, the YABER U6 is not just a projector: it is the door to an audiovisual experience that will transform the way you enjoy entertainment at home. With a plummeting price and a discount coupon that is almost a gift, it is an offer that is definitely worth it no matter what.

