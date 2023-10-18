With the arrival of the new Apple Watch Series 9, Amazon gives you its best price this smartwatch de Apple con 4G y GPS. And, if you were looking to get a new smart watch with endless features and the latest generation, now you may have the best opportunity, especially for its quality.

Within the world of smart watches, there are all kinds of models. However, it is not always easy to find a premium range smartwatch at this price. If you are an Apple fan, keep in mind this offer that comes before Black Friday, since it is not common to find the version of the Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS + Cellular for less than €390.

Rails premium from Apple

The smartwatch that we bring you on offer today is made with an aluminum case and measures 41 mm (41 x 35 x 10.7 mm and 32 grams). In addition, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a top screen always-on retina OLED LTPO with a brightness of up to 1,000 nits. So you will see its touch panel perfectly at any time of the day.

On the other hand, Amazon’s discounted version has WiFi, GPS and 4G LTE connection. So it is an advantage if you don’t want to always carry your cell phone with you. And how could it be otherwise, it includes a microphone and speaker so you can quickly respond to your calls. In addition, this Apple smartwatch is waterproof up to 50 meters, has IP6X protection against dust and also has the emergency button.

We must also mention each of its sensors, with which it manages to offer all kinds of functions: blood oxygen, heart rate or even temperature. And it also has a crown that will be used for different actions, such as opening multitasking or even making mobile payments with the smart watch, so you don’t have to take your phone out of your pocket or your card out of your wallet. It is also compatible with Airpods, so you can connect them via Bluetooth whenever you want, instead of using them directly with your smartphone.

Apple Watch Series 8 at minimum price

Without a doubt, this Apple smart watch becomes one of the great bargains of the moment. Not only for its quality and design, but also for each of the features offered by this smartwatch premium of the bitten apple.

As for the battery, it must be taken into account that it offers about 18 hours of autonomy and up to 36 hours of battery life in low power mode. The good thing is that it supports fast charging, so it won’t take as long to reach 100% every time you plug it in.

It is Apple Watch Series 8 con GPS + Cellular In red it is normally priced at 509 euros, but right now it drops to 120 euros in the Amazon online store. In this way, you can debut this high-end smartwatch for only 389 euros. A real bargain if you take into account each of the characteristics, the brand and its design, which anyone will fall in love with. Don’t hesitate, since this offer won’t be around forever.