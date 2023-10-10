The Prime Offers Party has not taken too long to pick up speed, and this has been helped by some of the top deals we have seen in recent times, which really make users not think about it too much.

It is true that brands like Apple are not present at this event, but others such as Samsung, Google or Garmin are.and that’s just talking about technology, one of the sectors in which Amazon has a certain dominance.

Among the offers that are sweeping there are a little bit of everything, such as the Garmin Fenix ​​7 or the Google Pixel 7a, but also other not so expected devices, such as an exceptionally cheap surveillance camera.

Many of these offers are of interest, especially if confirmed by Amazon, and it is possible that they will end up running out, depending on how demand continues until the event ends and also on the units that are available.

Without delaying any further, here is the list of products that users have promoted to top sales.

Fire TV Stick for €24 Echo Pop for €19 TP-Link Tapo C210 camera for €28 PlayStation 5 + FC 24 free for €499 Kindle with integrated light for €99 POCO X5 Pro 5G for €249 Crucial 1TB Portable SSD for €60 €.99 Pack of two TP-Link WiFi bulbs for €13.99 Samsung 55″ 4K QLED for €699 Samsung Galaxy S23 for €711

Fire TV Stick por 24€

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

If your old television is already having problems but still looks good, you don’t have to buy a new one because it is probably a software problem.

One solution is the Fire TV Stick, which via HDMI can give it a new life and which on this Prime Day, as always, have dropped in price.

This time it is the standard model with Full HD that has been offered at the most attractive price, for only 24 euros, a good alternative to the Chromecast which is now noticeably cheaper.

Echo Pop for €19

Amazon

Smart speaker with Bluetooth available in 4 colors and with Alexa as an integrated assistant.

This smart speaker model with Alexa is the latest presented by Amazon and also the cheapest, especially now, when it can be yours for less than 20 euros.

With it you can interact with the virtual assistant, listen to music, the radio or set reminders, among other things.

If you already have a Smart Home with devices such as light bulbs or WiFi plugs, it is a good opportunity to add another speaker so you can give voice commands from different parts of the house.

Camera TP-Link Cap C210 for 28€

This camera offers several very good features, such as one of the best night visions, 2K resolution and motion detector. It is also compatible with Alexa.

This surveillance camera with 2K resolution is quite good, because it is cheap and because it is from a completely trusted brand, but it also offers point by point everything you could ask for.

For example, it has night vision and also alerts if there is movement, and even uses AI to differentiate the movement of one person from others.

You can even use it as a baby monitor because it intelligently detects crying.

PlayStation 5 + FC 24 gratis por 499€

Getty

Pack PS5 + FC 24

The PS5 stock problems have already passed and now it is not that you can buy it, but it is also already on sale, and on Prime Day it has been added, although not officially, because you do not need a Prime account to access its discount .

The price is 499 euros for the console, which means a 50 euro discount, and you get FC 24 for free, the old FIFA, which has now changed its name and is valued at about 60 euros.

It’s not bad at all, and despite being among the best-selling products, there seem to be plenty of units.

Kindle with integrated light for €99

Amazon

Amazon’s new ebook reader now comes with USB Type C for charging and transfer. In addition, it improves battery capacity and autonomy and adds a new color to the repertoire.

It goes without saying that within the ebook reader sector, Amazon dominates overwhelmingly thanks to its Kindle, particularly the cheapest model of all, which now costs 99 euros.

It has been reduced in price for a few days now and perhaps that is why it has a certain inertia in terms of sales. That and it is simply one of the best-selling technological devices in the world.

It is robust and has a battery life of weeks, one of the few devices that can still boast this.

POCO X5 Pro 5G for €249

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

This mobile phone is surely one of the best sellers today, so much so that the stock of the blue variant has been exhausted, but there are still black units left.

For the 249 euros it costs, it can boast some of the best features in its price segment, such as a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 67W fast charging.

Most likely, this deal won’t arrive at the end of the Prime Offer Party, so if you’re interested, you better speed up.

Crucial 1TB Portable SSD for €60.99

Crucial X8 SSD 1TB

Portable SSDs are one of the gadgets that have dropped the most in price recently, although they are still much more expensive than a hard drive. It compensates because the speed they offer is several times higher.

Now there is a model that has a good price, and that is why it has risen like wildfire throughout the day. It is the Crucial X8, it has 1TB capacity and costs only 60.99 euros.

Pack of two TP-Link WiFi bulbs for €13.99

TP-Link Tapo L530E

If Echo smart speakers allow you to have a virtual assistant everywhere, what’s the point if you don’t have home automation tools?

That is perhaps why another of the Prime Day bargains that are selling the best is a pack of two multicolor RGB bulbs with Alexa, the Tapo L530E from TP-Link that cost nothing more than 13.99 euros.

They are just 7 euros per bulb in two models that have little to envy of the top ones on the market.

Samsung 55″ 4K QLED for €699

SAMSUNG TV QLED 4K 2023 55Q77C

QLED panels are similar to OLED in many ways, but with one advantage: they are much cheaper and are equipped with many brands specialized in the low-cost segment.

That said, Samsung is currently selling a 55″ television with a QLED panel that has the upper-mid-range label well earned, although now the price is much lower thanks to a discount of more than 600 euros.

It costs 699 euros and because of the size and the panel that it has, many people are not doubting it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 for €711

One of the most powerful high-end Android devices, with a large AMOLED screen and top-level performance.

In the absence of the presence of the occasional iPhone, Samsung has several of the top Prime Day phones, such as the S23 for 711 euros.

There are more members of the family reduced in price these days, as is the case of the S23 Ultra which has practically exhausted all reserves.