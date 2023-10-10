We can choose between some classic models If you only want a smart speaker but also others with a screen that go a step further and that will offer us the possibility of watching series and movies, knowing who is calling our smart doorbell or seeing the cameras. If you are a Prime user now you can buy them cheaper.

Amazon Echo Dot

If you want the Amazon Echo Doy you can have it for less than 30 euros compared to the usual 65 euros. A 61% reduction compared to its original price if you want to make the most of having a WiFi smart speaker with Bluetooth, with powerful sound and with Alexa as a voice assistant. Available in several different colors and one of the great classics if you are looking for a cheap speaker, with timers, with surround sound and all kinds of advantages.

Additionally, you can also buy an Amazon Echo Dot with a clock. Beyond the speaker you can have a perfect device to use on the nightstand with a built-in clock through an LED indicator. Through the lights of the Echo Dot you can see the time, weather information, titles of the songs you listen to or see the alarms set.

Amazon Echo Pop

The most modern model and one of the last to arrive in the family is the Amazon Echo Pop. A speaker with more than 60% discount also during the Amazon Prime Offer Party and that you can get for just over 20 euros. Available in four different colors and with an innovative and current design, the Echo Pop works with Alexa and fits anywhere thanks to its small size. Despite being compact, it promises a powerful and sufficient sound.

With the upper light bar we will know when Amazon is listening to us and we can also choose between different silicone covers to protect or modify the color of the speaker as we want. A bargain that you should not miss these days

Echo Show 5

If you want to choose a speaker with a screen, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a good option to have in any room. Not only does it have the functions of a smart speaker, but its 5.5-inch screen allows us greater control of everything around us: we can control our smart home as long as we have compatible gadgets, we can make video calls thanks to the integrated camera or we can use the device to watch series and movies or videos in our favorite applications.

A renewed model with a faster processor and with greater Alexa sensitivity thanks to an additional microphone. In addition, the audio has been improved compared to previous models and the screen optimized to make it comfortable to use in any circumstance.

Echo Show 15

The most modern and complete of Amazon’s speakers is the Echo Show 15. With a huge 15.6-inch screen, it is perfect to place on the kitchen wall or in any room. We can hang it or place it on a stand and not only does it allow us to have an Echo but it has integrated Fire TV so it will give us access to all types of content to watch TV over the Internet. It works as a screen to organize everything: you can see your calendar, your shopping list or even use it as a photo frame. But it also allows you to make video calls through its front camera, you can control smart home devices or we can listen to music like with any other Amazon Echo.

One of the advantages is that it incorporates Fire TV so we can tAlso use it as a smart TV but in small format. You can watch series from any streaming platform or you can watch live DTT channels with Amazon in addition to downloading games and other applications.