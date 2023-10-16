Whether it is for your daily study, work or watching all kinds of movies, the truth is that having a good tablet will be of great help to you. And the best of all is that Amazon right now has a TECLAST model that has up to 12 GB of RAM for less than 100 euros. So check out this offer before it’s completely gone.

Today we bring you this tablet with a discount TECLAST P40S, a model with a great quality-price ratio that you can take with you everywhere. And so you can get an idea of ​​everything this device can offer you. con Android 12here you can find the main features.

The perfect tablet for your daily life

This TECLAST all-terrain model comes with a 10.1 inch IPS screen with HD resolution 1,280×800. So it is ideal for studying or working, although it is not bad for you to watch your favorite Netflix movies and series either. And all because its T-Color algorithm allows you to significantly improve the color of each image.

On the other hand, we must talk about its performance. First of all, inside there is a CPU MediaTek MT8183 with a frequency of 2 GHz. This way, you can perform any task without power problems. Furthermore, it should be mentioned that you can enjoy up to 12GB RAM. And all thanks to the fact that this tablet has the necessary technology so that you can virtually expand its RAM from 6 GB to 12 GB whenever you want (by using the 128 GB of internal storage).

Regarding internal memory, this TECLAST model it has 128 GB, but the good thing is that it can be expanded up to 1 TB by having a slot to insert microSD. So you will never lack internal storage when adding external memory.

With split screen and big battery

If you want to do several things at once from your tablet, you’re in luck. This particular device allows you to use the Split Screen function with which you can open two applications at the same time. For example, you can be reading a book while you have WhatsApp open on your tablet. In addition, you can select the apps you want so that they are displayed simultaneously on your panel.

And one of the strong points of the TECLAST P40S is its battery. Inside is hidden a cell of 6,000 mAh maximum capacity. With it, you can have normal use of up to 9 hours in a row without problems. So if you want to use it for work or study, it will be the perfect model. In addition to having a USB type C you can even use your smartphone charger. Although the box already includes a power adapter and cable.

As you will see in the Amazon offer, this particular tablet is priced at €129.99. However, now you can apply a discount coupon to save up to 30 euros on the TECLAST P40S (valid until October 22, 2023). So you still have a few days to enjoy this bargain. In this way, you can buy this tablet for only 99.99 euros. So don’t think twice and check out this device before it runs out of stock.