Fossil is a well-known brand of watches, and also smartwatches, with some models that surprise because they maintain a classic design while offering the same as other high-end ones.

The smart watch sector is one of the most buoyant in the technological world, and that has caused some classic brands to compete against Apple, Samsung, Huawei and other tech giants. For example, there is Casio with its G-Shock watches, and now Fossil, which not only sells very complete smartwatches but also has an ace in store.

This can be seen by taking a look at the Fossil Gen 6 Connected Watch, in its Wellness edition, which is surprisingly cheap and has Wear OS as its operating system. For only 179 euros you have a watch powered by Google and with features that have little to envy of much more expensive ones.

At first glance it looks like a classic watch due to its design, but it is much more. It helps create this illusion to have electronic ink screenwhich improves visibility even in broad daylight and also extends battery life, which according to the brand can reach two weeks.

44mm smartwatch with a round OLED screen, heart rate monitor, GPS, NFC and with Wear OS as the operating system.

Amazon’s discount is considerable, 40% compared to the original priceand also includes free shipping to any part of Spain, as always on orders of more than 29 euros from this store, even more so if you have a Prime account, in which case delivery is accelerated in many cases to less than a day.

Now Prime Day is coming, in October, so that’s more than enough reason to take advantage of Prime’s free trial month.

SpO2, Alexa and many more amazing features

In 200 euro watches it is not common to see all the things that this Fossil has, such as the aforementioned electronic ink screen or the interchangeable dials, in addition to some details that make the difference with other cheap smart watches.

For example measure SpO2, blood oxygen, as well as steps, sleep quality or calories burned, among other things. Not only that, but with the magic of Wear OS, it syncs call and message notifications from mobile apps.

It is compatible with several of the top applications for watches, such as Spotify, Strava or Google Maps, which are not in all smart watches on the market but are part of Google’s software.

It has Alexa, so you can interact directly with the virtual assistant on your wrist, all the better if you also have Amazon Echo smart speakers at home.

