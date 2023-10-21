By land or by air, but autonomously. Like other companies, Amazon has been working for some time on technology that allows it to deliver its packages quickly and without having to resort to vans or trucks. Its Scout terrestrial robot or Prime Air drones point in this direction, two projects that have faced a complex path over recent years. Now the multinational led by Andy Jassy is willing to go one step further and launch a medication distribution service for its Texas clients.

The big question is: What does it offer and what can we expect now?

“Free drone delivery”. That is the message that Amazon Pharmacy customers residing in College Station, an East Texas city of 124,000 inhabitants, will now encounter every time they purchase certain medications on the company’s website. At the end of the sale they will be offered the opportunity to enjoy a “free drone shipping in less than 60 minutes” service. For now, Amazon clarifies, however, that autonomous delivery will be available only in the Texas town and aimed at “eligible” customers and products.

The shipments will focus on a list of just over 500 drugs to treat common conditions, such as the flu, asthma or pneumonia, and may not include other types of products. “Customers cannot receive a combination of other items sold through the Amazon online store, such as toothpaste or diapers, together with the delivery of medications from Amazon Pharmacy,” explains the company, which reminds that this rule applies also in its standard delivery.

How does the service work? During checkout at Amazon Pharmacy, “eligible customers” will be able to select the drone delivery option. If you choose this service, a pharmacist will be in charge of loading your medications so that they reach their destination within a maximum period of 60 minutes. The drone will then be in charge of flying at an altitude of between 40 and 120 meters, an airspace “with minimal obstacles”, Amazon details, until reaching its destination. Once there, it will gradually descend onto a mark and release the package.

Are more details known? If some. Before even being “eligible” for drone delivery, customers must meet a series of requirements: they will have to register with Primer Air, fill out a questionnaire and then place a delivery sign that the company itself will provide. When the drone reaches that point it will descend to a height of four meters and release the request before ascending again and returning to its base. “Customers will be able to pick up their package at that moment without any interaction with the drone,” Amazon adds.

The drone has cameras, sensors and a neural network trained to identify objects, a technological deployment that allows it, among other things, to check whether the delivery point is safe. “The computer vision will detect any structure or object protruding from the ground, such as people and animals, and check if they are interfering with the descent route,” the company explains: “When the delivery zone is clear, the drone releases the package , ascends again and returns to the delivery center.”

It is safe? In case the drone identifies obstacles, it will return to base to attempt a new delivery later. Amazon insists on the security of the service and remembers that it is one of the few delivery firms that has achieved the air carrier certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate drones. His devices, he claims, have already delivered “hundreds of items” in College Station since December 2022.

And now that? In the statement it released a few days ago to announce the new service, Amazon is very clear: at least for the moment it focuses on College Station, it always talks about “eligible” customers and products, a list of “more than 500 medications” and refers to Amazon Pharmacy, a subsidiary of Amazon that since the end of 2020 has offered an online pharmacy platform in the US.

In the statement, the company does not talk about expanding the service, nor does it reveal what its next steps will be. Beyond the US, both in Asia and Europe, the sector has already taken relevant steps towards the delivery of goods with drones.

Is it a new goal? No. Beyond its pharmacy division, the company founded by Jeff Bezos has been working for more than a decade to perfect delivery with drones. In 2013 he even stated that he saw it as feasible to make deliveries with this type of device in five years, but its development and implementation have turned out to be much more complex than he anticipated: in April 2022 it was estimated that the funds allocated to Prime Air would already exceed the 2 billion dollars and the division has not emerged unscathed from the company’s personnel cuts.

A little over a year ago, Amazon announced that its Prime Air drones were “about” to deliver to customers in less than 60 minutes and would be capable of transporting packages weighing less than five pounds, about 2.2 kilos. After a first step in the town of Lockeford, California, its objective was to provide the service at the end of 2022 to the residents of College Station, home of Texas A&M University, which in turn has a drone research program. . She is not the only one in that race. Walmart or Alphabe have also jumped into the race.

