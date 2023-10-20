The European Union has already begun to apply the new Digital Services Law (DSA) and a company like X has already become a strong candidate to be the first to be fined, for its lack of measures to combat disinformation in relation to Israel and Palestine. However, there are companies like X that are going to get rid of having to contribute to comply with the regulations.

The big ones have to pay. The latest numbers, as described by Bloomberg, are that Europe needs about 45.2 million a year to enforce the DSA.

This payment is distributed among all companies designated as large platforms, those that have more than 45 million monthly active users in Europe. In total, 19 companies, including everything from Google or Meta, to Apple, TikTok, Amazon or X.

Europe takes pity on those that are not doing well. This contribution is distributed based on profits, with the limit that no company ends up paying more than 0.05% of its profits obtained during the last year. The more benefits, the more they pay. But if the company did not make profits in 2022, it ends up getting rid of having to contribute to the DSA.

Google and Meta would pay the most; Amazon and X get rid of each other. The calculations are not final, since at the end of November the European Commission has to give its own final figures. But Bloomberg has already made preliminary calculations and there are big differences between some companies and others.

Google would pay about 22 million euros and Meta about 11 million euros. On the other hand, companies like Pinterest, Snapchat, Wikipedia but also X (former Twitter) or Amazon would pay 0, because they had losses in 2022.

Bloomberg calculations on the fines that big technology companies would pay.

Another issue is fines. The DSA requires these social networks to hire moderators and limit the risks of misinformation. If they do not do so, they face fines of up to 6% of annual income or even being banned from the European Union if they do not comply with the rules.

Although X should not contribute directly to the DSA due to his economic situation, he is subject to the regulations and may end up having to pay if he does not comply with the requirements. A battle for which, according to Business Insider, Musk has even raised the possibility of eliminating the application in Europe.

Image | Sara Kurfess | Lisa Wolf

