What more than a million Amazon employees feared has arrived. The humanoid robot Digit is already picking up boxes and sorting containers in one of Amazon’s warehouses from Houston, Texas (United States).

Taking into account the countless labor problems that Amazon has had with its employees in recent years, including strikes and incidents such as transporters urinating in bottles because they did not even have time to go to the service, the idea of replace employees with androidsIt sure is tempting…

But that is not Amazon’s intention, as they promise on their blog. For the company founded by Jeff Bezos, at least for now, Robots serve to help human workers, avoiding repetitive and dangerous tasks.

Digit, the android that already works at Amazon

The Amazon Robotics division has been collaborating for years with Agility Robotics, a robotics company in which it has invested.

Agility has created the humanoid robot Digit. It walks, can move sideways, turn corners, avoid obstacles, and is able to pick up objects.

Amazon is testing them in the repetitive task of taking empty containers, and stacking them in the warehouse, to use them again:

Amazon

Digit is designed to move in the same environments as humansthat is why Amazon’s idea is to collaborate with workers.

“Ensuring that robotics is collaborative and supports employees is critical to designing or implementing systems like Sequoia and Digit,” Amazon explains.

“Over the last 10 years, we have implemented thousands of robotic systems and have also created thousands of new jobs within our operations. This includes 700 categories of new types of jobs, in skilled roles, that did not previously exist in the company” .

The truth is that, at the moment, The figures agree with Amazon: It is using 750,000 robots, and continues to create jobs: it already has 1.5 million employees, one million working in its warehouses.

Amazon’s proposal is the right way to go: los androids (or AI) can take away jobs, but in return new ones are created with their help.

As happened with the emergence of the Internet in the work environment, which has destroyed many jobs and professions, but has created many more.

The problem is that We don’t know what will happen in a few years, when androids are just as effective as humans.. Will Amazon and other technology companies have the same conviction as now, so that they continue to be a help, and not a replacement?