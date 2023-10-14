It hasn’t been on the market for long. And it is that, the Amazfit Bip 5 It comes to improve this series of the smartwatch brand. To date you could find the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro. However, the firm takes a step forward and improves its cheap smartwatch in the best possible way. You want to know more? Keep reading!

1.91 inch screen and large battery

With this watch you can forget about buying an Apple Watch. And you can practically have everything you need from a smartwatch. For example, its screen is quite large, up to 1.91 inches with TFT LCD technology. In addition, it has 320 x 380, that is, 260 dpi. Another strong point is its elegant design, ideal for your daily life and so that you can keep good control of all your workouts. And it is light, since it only weighs about 26 grams (without the strap).

On the other hand, you won’t have to worry about charging it every day or two. With normal use it can last up to 10 days on just one charge. Although, the autonomy will change depending on the use you make of the Amazfit smart watch: 5 days of intensive use and 26 days with the battery saving mode activated. So you can choose if you want it to consume more or less energy.

Regarding the key functions of any smartwatch, it is clear that this model comes with sensors to measure heart rate, blood saturation or stress level, as well as the fact that you will be able to monitor your quality of sleep. In addition, it also has menstrual cycle monitoring and breathing exercises.

124 sports modes and GPS

If you are one of those who train and want to control each of your workouts, not only the time, but also the heart rate and kcal during the exercises you do, this model is for you. In fact, the Amazfit Bip 5 comes with more than 120 sports modesTo be more exact, it offers up to 124 different and intelligent recognition of 7 sports modes.

Additionally, this smartwatch supports up to four satellite positioning systems so you can have a GPS with greater precision when you go out for a run or walk down the street. On the other hand, it also stands out for having support for Bluetooth calls, since it comes with a speaker and microphone. And, of course, you can use the Alexa assistant from the smartwatch itself.

As for the price, this model has an original cost of around 90 euros (89.90 euros). However, if you want to pay a little less, now at PcComponentes you can get it with a bit of a discount. If you dare with this Amazfit Bip 5, you can buy it in their online store for 83.99 euros. So go ahead and get a cheap watch with all kinds of features.