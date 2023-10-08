If you don’t have an iPhone, the Amazfit Falcon is the best alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra, and it costs half

Sports watches are increasingly meeting a more demanding demand and are beginning to position themselves as aspirational accessories. It is not surprising, since we contemplated the same process years ago with Swiss mechanical watches. The most popular models are sports models such as the Rolex Submariner or the Omega Speedmaster.

Due to the demand for wearing watches that inform us of our state of health and that help us record our physical activity throughout the day and our progress, if any, manufacturers are increasingly daring to launch smartwatches with more premium materials. and functions dedicated to elite athletes, especially since the success of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Premium GPS multisport watch with Zepp trainer, support for advanced training and a design with a titanium body and sapphire screen.

There is more and more interest in which is the best watch for running, for example, or the best for extreme sports. In this last category, the Amazfit Falcon is a clear rival, as it is clearly inspired by Apple’s flagship, imitating its main features and advantages, but limiting the profit margins to the maximum. Thus, This Amazfit Flacon is a good alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra for half price.

These are its main advantages:

Real luxury materials Able to withstand anything One of the best GPS Smart trainer A battery you can forget about

Real luxury materials

In the world of watches, along with the internal mechanics and the legacy of the watchmaker, the most important thing is the materials of the watch, which precisely separate the models that are good from those that make you notice someone’s wrist. And this Amazfit Falcon has the best of the best, despite the fact that for the price there is no traditional mechanical watch with this luxury of materials.

The casing is made in titanium, which is one of the best and most coveted materials, as it is one of the hardest and most resistant, but also one of the lightest. It is a resounding success that Amazfit has not treated it too much and you can see the brushed titanium, which is one of the most beautiful and elegant metals.

The sphere is made in sapphire crystal, the best material available to protect against scratches. No matter what you do, the watch will hold up (unless you rub it on diamonds).

Able to resist anything

This luxury exterior is perfectly complemented by machinery and an engineering process that allows it to withstand almost any condition you subject it to, no matter how extreme.

It has an immersion resistance of 20 atmospheres, that is, at a depth of up to 200 metros like the best Swiss watches designed for this purpose. It is also capable of operating without problems in extreme temperatures between 70 and -40 degrees; resist more than 240 hours in high humidity environments or being splashed by salt for more than 4 days.

Of course, it is almost impossible to subject the watch to these conditions; But in the luxury sector what you buy is that possibility and knowing what you have on your wrist: a work of engineering art.

One of the best GPS

To be a luxury watch, not only the materials must be luxury. The Amazfit Falcon has one of the best GPS chips on the market because it is double band. One band records the route in a traditional way and the complementary band helps in areas with many buildings or trees to improve its accuracy.

However, on a day-to-day basis what the user can expect is precision on par with the best Garming or the Apple Watch Ultra and that also starts up almost instantly. The signal is adjusted directly as soon as you start a workout, something that doesn’t usually happen with most smartwatches.

Smart trainer

As a sports watch, the Amazfit Falcon has it all. When we say everything, we mean everything because you will find in it a record of your steps, stress, sleep, SpO2, heart rate, VO2 max and more. 150 sport modes.

There are so many training modes available that you will not even know many of them or they will make you rethink how boring your fitness plan is.

Plus, once you start a workout, you can customize the data fields to display whatever specifications you want on screen. You can also configure the always-on display to only turn on during activities, which is very useful in functional training, HIIT sessions or Crossfit sessions.

A battery you can forget about

Its huge battery of 500 mAh, which fits only because the watch itself is also huge and only suitable for large men, allow you to enjoy at least two weeks of autonomy without worry, at least a week of intensive use and more than a month in economy mode . This means that the consumer will forget about having to charge the watch every night, and it will be enough to do it one day a week, for example on Sundays, when he puts on a dress watch or leaves it on his nightstand. charging.

You can buy the Amazfit Falcon for 560 euros.

