Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 opens with a spectacular action sequence, and director Bryan Intihar explains why it was a challenge to design it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the tradition of Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man games of opening with a great action set-piece. The first game opened with Kingpin and Peter Parker tangling a helicopter between two buildings.

The second, Miles Morales, began with Rino walking through a shopping center on Christmas. And for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac has decided to open with another classic Spider-Man villain: Sandman.

It’s a spectacular action sequence, controlling Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which serves as a tutorial but is also a lot of fun. On the PlayStation Blog, senior creative director Bryan Intihar has explained the ins and outs of this sequence.

The best thing about the Sandman fight is that it has consequences in New York

“Sandman was one of the first things we decided on, from the very beginning,” explains Intihar. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was always going to be a PS5 exclusive, and they wanted a huge sequence to demonstrate everything they already knew how to do with the console. “A great sequel, two heroes. Who is worthy of a beginning like this? Sandman is the key.”

They worked on this mission for “a long, long, long time,” with many technical complexities, and without losing sight of the fact that it had to be a tutorial, and that they had to teach people how to swing, how to hit, how to dodge, how to use your first ability…

“We wanted to do it big. We wanted people to understand right away, in those first 20 or 30 minutes, how we’ve leveled up.” Have you played it already? What did you think of that sequence?

In the end, perhaps the most interesting thing about the fight with Sandman is not the fight itself, but what happens after: Mission 2 is Peter and Miles helping to rescue people in a financial district devastated by Sandman.

Intihar acknowledges that another thing they wanted to show in this game was the consequences of fightsthat New York also suffers the impact of the villains’ actions, instead of everything magically being clean at the end of the mission.

What did you think of the beginning of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Kingpin, Rino, Sandman… they’re going to run out of Spider-Man villains for the third game! Although maybe a Venom spin-off will come out first.