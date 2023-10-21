Suara.com – Amanda Manopo’s expression when explaining her reasons for getting a tattoo with the number 27 on her arm became the public spotlight.

Amanda Manopo argued that the number 27 was a symbol of the birthdays of her father and late mother.

“So mom and dad’s birthday is the 27th,” said Amanda Manopo on YouTube Tuah Kreasi, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Amanda Manopo said that most of the tattoos on her body are always related to her parents.

Apart from the number 27 tattoo, Amanda Manopo also got a butterfly tattoo to represent the birthday of her deceased mother.

Previously, Amanda Manopo had planned to get a tattoo to depict her mother’s passing, but it was canceled.

“Most of them are mothers and fathers. Like for example here (the back of the neck) the butterfly is my father’s birthday. At first I wanted to write it on the day he left but after that the tattoo artist said it was really sad, I think,” said Amanda Manopo.

However, as reported by TikTok @cutnabila, netizens actually misfocused on Amanda Manopo’s expression, who suddenly glanced at her eyes while looking away and smiling mischievously after explaining the number 27 tattoo.

Netizens then suspected that Amanda Manopo had gotten a tattoo of the number 27 because it corresponded to Arya Saloka’s birth date, namely June 27. Moreover, the tattoo was made after he joined the soap opera Ikatan Cinta.

“Salfok Manda’s expression when he finished talking about father and mother’s birthday on the 27th, salting ngah sich Mandanya, there’s still something he didn’t mention,” said @wahidah***.

“Manda’s expression when discussing the 27th. Eh Man, why are his eyes looking at him like that,” said @asal**.

“Isn’t it 27th birthday for mommy, daddy and Arya,” said @joesanita***.