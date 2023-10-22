Suara.com – Amanda Manopo admits that she will still have a career in the entertainment world if she is still provided with good fortune even though she is old.

Amanda Manopo said this when asked if she still wanted to be in the entertainment world when she was older.

“Yes, hopefully if God still gives us sustenance, we will still be able to survive here,” said Amanda Manopo, quoted by Suara.com from an interview on YouTube Waode The Sister, Sunday (22/10/20223).

Amanda Manopo (Instagram/@belyiverzon)

However, Amanda Manopo said, if she no longer makes a living in the world of entertainment, she will focus on other things.

Moreover, if he is married, he will consider family factors in his career in the entertainment world.

“But if it’s time for God not to give you sustenance, maybe you can focus on other things. For example, if you’re already married, have children, it’s impossible to keep going, focus more on work, because when you’re working, it’s like it’s hard to share your time. , we have to prioritize work,” said Amanda Manopo

“Especially when we’re filming, the kids are fussy and don’t want us to stay, right? But if I’m afraid it’s going to be a shame, I’m a thinking person, I like to think about people’s comfort,” he continued.

When asked how old it is to leave the entertainment world, soap opera actor Ikatan Cinta, Amanda Manopo, said there is no age limit.

Even though she thought she would stop at the age of 27, Amanda Manopo admitted that she would continue to be in the world of entertainment as long as she was provided with good fortune.

“Before, you were always rich like that, when you were 27, you wanted to stop, you had time to think like that, but then again God gave you sustenance, you rejected it, yesterday God didn’t give you sustenance, you were begging for it,” said Amanda Manopo. .