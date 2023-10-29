Suara.com – The daughter of footballer Cristian Gonzales, Amanda Gonzales, officially married her Filipino lover Christian Rontini at the Royal Ambarukmo Pendopo, Yogyakarta, Saturday (28/10/2023). Christian Rontini is a footballer from the Persita Tangerang club.

Amanda Gonzales’ wedding procession was held with strong Javanese customs. The bride and groom were seen wearing white wedding dresses.

In this marriage, Cristian Gonzales married his daughter directly. His younger brother, Michael Gonzales, was also seen sitting as a witness.

The moment of Amanda Gonzales and Christian Rontini’s marriage ceremony also circulated on social media. Judging from the video re-shared by the Tiktok account @nyunyujoea2, Christian Rontini reads the marriage vows.

Christian Rontini in his marriage proposal gave a dowry in the form of gold jewelry.

“I accepted the marriage of Amanda Gonzales bint Christian Gonzales for myself with a set of gold jewelry paid for in cash,” said Christian Rontini, haltingly, as quoted by Suara.com from the Tiktok account @nyunyujoea2, Sunday (29/10/2023).

After saying the vows, the headman then asked the witnesses and invited guests who were present.

“All present,” asked the headman.

“Legal,” answered the witnesses and guests present.

After being declared legal, Christian Rontini appeared to be smiling brightly. The two of them have officially become husband and wife.

The day before, Amanda Gonzales held a shower process which was held behind closed doors and only attended by family.

It is known that Christian Rontini decided to convert to Islam in early September 2023 at the Al-Azhom Grand Mosque, Tangerang.

During the process of converting to Islam, Christian Rontini was accompanied by Cristian Gonzales, his father-in-law and his colleagues at Persita such as Jack Brown, Rendy Oscario and Javlon Guseynov.