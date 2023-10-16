Anime fans in Spain and Latin America, especially classic or retro anime, are in mourning, since the sensitive death of singer Amado Jaén was recently reported at the age of 74 after months of suffering from cancer. Artist who is and will be remembered for his work as a translator and singer of songs in anime series, among them, the iconic “The Knights of the Zodiac.” Series that is very popular in our region and of which the singer performs the opening in our language.

Beloved Jaen

A piece of news that also mourns the Spanish musical world, Amado Jaén is a prominent figure who left an indelible mark on the industry of that country and part of America, since in addition to being the recognized voice of the opening, he is remembered for his outstanding contribution as member of the group Los Diablos. It was in the 90s when anime made its appearance in Mexico, and with it came a song that became an anthem for an entire generation: “The song of the heroes”, performed by the talented Spanish artist.

This sad news was confirmed on October 11 by her friend Núria Marín, who is the mayor of Hospitalet de Llobregat, located in Barcelona, ​​publishing a message on Twitter/X where says: “A great friend that I will always carry with me. Amado Jaén, founder of Los Diablos and composer of many musical hits, leaves us. I fondly remember the inauguration of the Gardens that bear the group’s name and the song Som de L’Hospitalet that will always remind us of their legacy.”





It is important to note that this song, also known as “The Guardians of the Universe”, was an adaptation of the original French theme from the series “Les chevaliers du zodiaque”. Today the best-known version of the main theme of Los Caballeros del Zodiaco is “Pegasus Fantasy”, performed by the singer Mauren Mendoza, but as we said, in its beginnings and during the first broadcast of the series in Chile, Mexico, Argentina and Latin America in the 90s, the voice that accompanied the brave warriors was that of Amado Jaén with “The song of the heroes.”

News that also reminds us that a couple of years ago, Raúl de la Fuente, a well-known Mexican voice actor, best known for being the narrator of Los Caballeros del Zodiaco and for being the Latin voice of actors like Steve Martin and Bud, also left us. Spencer.

