Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Billy – November 3, 2023 – $4.99

Use your guitar to gain magical powers and defeat monsters. She plays as Amabilly, a charming girl who loves rock ‘n’ roll! One day, she found herself in a new and dangerous world surrounded by strange and hostile creatures. Now it’s her turn to confront them using her favorite guitar as a weapon. She travels through 4 unique worlds and fights monsters with the power of your guitar.

Night Slashers: Remake – For now it has not been confirmed for Nintendo Switch but it is highly likely that it will reach the console

Just like the original arcade game, in this new version you will team up with three other players and defeat hordes of zombies in classic left-to-right beat-em-up style. Developed by Storm Trident, in the upcoming remake the game receives a visual facelift, new combat controls, even more gruesome effects, and much more.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II will be released on February 15, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

