Here is the complete guide on the AM license: from the price to the practical exam

October 9, 2023

If you are 14 years old and you intend to obtain the AM license to be able to ride a scooter or your first motorbike, or quite simply you are a parent who wants to know everything – absolutely everything, even the costs – about the first big step towards independence for your son or daughter, you are in the right place. In this guide we tell you everything you need to know about the AM driving license.

What you can drive with an AM license



Let’s take a step back first, we understand how the AM license works and what authorizes us to lead.

The famous “pantentino” is a guidance document which authorizes us to drive mopeds (two and three-wheeled category L1e) and other vehicles, such as light motorized quadricycles. Of fundamental importance are the displacement and power of the engine, which must be equal to and not greater than respectively 50 cm³ and 4 kW. In the case of electric vehicles, the maximum continuous rated power must necessarily not exceed 4,000 watts. In both cases the vehicle cannot exceed 45 km/h of maximum speed.

Three-wheeled vehicles (category L2e) cannot exceed a maximum speed of 45 km/h, like those in category L1e. Even in the case of an electric propulsion engine, the regulations do not change, 4,000 are the maximum watts.

In the case of light quadricycles the matter becomes slightly more complicated. This type of vehicle (belonging to the L6e category) is approved for the transport of a passenger, but must have a mass in running order NOT exceeding 425 kg. For petrol engines the maximum displacement remains 50 cm³, while for diesel engines we can push it up to 500 cm³. In both cases the maximum speed of 45 km/h is maintained.

At what age can you get an AM driving licence



According to the Italian highway code once you reach 14 years of age we can obtain the AM license. Once you have paid the postal bills and undergone the suitability medical examination, we will be given the famous pink slip. This qualification allows you to practice driving, in view of the future practical exam. The pink sheet it is valid for 12 monthsonce expired it will no longer be valid.

But be careful: up to the age of sixteen it will not be permitted to bring a passenger with youa very important detail in the event of an accident or control by the police.

How much does it cost to get an AM license



The cost of obtaining the AM category licence may vary by region and driving school. Generally you go to spend around 200/250 euros if you rely on a driving schoolHowever, everything varies depending on how many hours of practice are carried out. If the decision is to obtain the license through the DMV, the price can drop to 150 euros, however you will have to follow the bureaucratic part yourself.

What documents are needed to apply for the AM driving licence



The bureaucratic process to obtain the AM license it is relatively simple and quick. In the event that we decide to rely on a driving school to obtain our first license, or to obtain the AM license as a private individual by going directly to the Motorization Authority, we will regardless have to have the following documents:

question about TT 2112 model correctly filled in and signed. If the candidate is a minor, the signature of a parent or guardian is also mandatory

payment receipt of a PagoPA slip for the N067 tariff, fees 26.40 euros + Stamp duty 16.00 euros. Theory exam to obtain driving license;

identity document valid and a full photocopy; the receipt of psychophysical fitness visit issued by a licensed doctor. The visit must necessarily have been carried out within three months if the visit is carried out by a single doctor, no later than six months if it was carried out by a local medical commission. Here you will find all the details. photocopy of Tax ID code or the health card with the code.

They are allowed to do application for AM driving license residents in Italy; EU/EEA citizens with normal residence in Italy and non-EU citizens with a residence permit.

How to get an AM driving license as a private individual



If we are not interested in obtaining the AM driving license through a driving school there is also the possibility of obtaining it by managing the entire procedure independently. To reduce the costs associated with obtaining the driving licence, it is possible to complete the entire journey independently, personally taking care of all the required requirements and preparing independently for both the theoretical and practical exams. This alternative is legitimately permitted by legislation and, although it involves greater inconvenience and takes more time, offers considerable economic savings.

The procedure for obtaining a private license is as follows:

sign up for the driving test at the provincial offices of the Civil Motorization to fix and support the theoretical exam within six months of registration in the Civil Motorization Department, once the theoretical exam has been passed, it will be possible exercise independently driving fix the practical exam driving information through the Civil Motorization offices

Hold up the driving test, with the related tests

As specified above, carrying out the procedure yourself will save money, but we should carry out all the paperwork ourselves, as well as practice without the help of an instructor.

How the theory exam quizzes are carried out



Let’s get to the point. The first big obstacle to face for future motorcyclists or scooter riders is the theoretical exam. Once we have signed up, and have completed all the bureaucratic procedures indicated above, we have six months to prepare and take the theory test. If the first result is negative, a second opportunity is given.

You have the opportunity to answer the thirty questions 25 minutes and you are given the possibility to choose between only two options: True and False. These are the topics covered in the exam:

danger signs and precedence signs prohibition signs obligatory signs indication signs and supplementary panels precedence rules rules of behavior stops, parking and road definitions light signals, horizontal signs causes of accidents and behavior after accidents, insurance driving behavior moped and use of helmet moped elements and their use value and necessity of the rule; respect for life and supportive behavior psychophysical conditions for riding mopeds elementary knowledge on how mopeds work in case of emergency respect for the environment

To pass the AM driving license theory test it will be essential to make a maximum of three errors. If there are four wrong answers, the exam will be failed and a second attempt will be given, in another session, on a date to be determined.

How the practical exam for the AM license is carried out



Once you have passed the theory exam for the AM licence the pink slip will be issued. This authorization allows us to practice driving in view of the practical driving test, the last hurdle, after which we will receive the much desired first license. The pink sheet is valid for 12 months, after which it expires. To take the final exam it is necessary to have the pink driving slip for at least a monthotherwise you will not be able to take the practical test.

After having practiced, with the vehicles of the driving school or your own vehicle if you are dedicated to obtaining the private driving license, the exam will be scheduled, which takes place in two very distinct phases:

in the first one you will be asked to perform specific maneuvers – in well-defined areas, usually in an equipped square – different depending on whether the test is taken on a two-wheeled moped, a three-wheeled moped or a light quadricycle. During this first test the candidate will be observed by the assigned examiner. If the test is passed, you have access to the second phase, the second part of the practical exam to obtain the AM license tests the candidate’s driving skills in traffic. During the test you will be connected (via an intercom, or a simple radio) to the examiner, who will dictate the turns and the road to take. It will be essential to respect the laws of the Highway Code and demonstrate safety while driving. The duration is approximately 25 minutes.

Let’s get to the point. If the practical test is passed we will finally be given the long-awaited driving licenseotherwise we will be invited to practice driving further and then take the practical exam again, using the same methods.