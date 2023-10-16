The tragic outcome of the disappearance of Álvaro Prieto has been broadcast live on RTVE. In the program ‘Mañaneros’, images of the footballer’s body found between two train cars have been published, found just by the reporters who were covering the news.

The sensitive images have been seen by all viewers who had RTVE on at that time, as well as by those who followed the social networks of the public channel program and the digital broadcast of the program. But the scope of that video has not stopped there.

Quickly, other media and users have spread the RTVE video. Expanding its impact even further. To what extent is this legal? How do image rights affect a situation as compromised as when there is a deceased person?

RTVE knows that it has made a serious mistake

The publication of these images has been a mistake and this has been quickly recognized by the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation. In a statement, they explain that they “deeply regret the images broadcast live this morning”, stating that “should never have been broadcast”. Some apologies that They have also been done in the program ‘Mañaneros’ and they have been accompanied by an apology to the family.

Additionally, the program explains that “it has already made all the audiovisual material in its possession available to the Police and has ordered the immediate withdrawal of its digital broadcast”, while opening an internal investigation.

This is what the RTVE Style Manual says about the privacy of victims:

Private pain. The right to privacy must be especially respected in cases of suffering and misfortune. The pain of the victims is a private feeling.

Disaster victims. When reporting on natural disasters, attacks, wars or serious accidents, RTVE professionals must make truthful and clear information compatible with the victims’ right not to be exposed to the public eye in the most difficult and painful moments.

Especially harsh and/or dramatic images. The use of this type of images should be limited to cases in which they have a high informative value and their broadcast is necessary to understand the scope of what happened. Reproducing images or sounds of great impact and/or violence solely for their visual or auditory value is not justified on RTVE. The resource of notifying in advance about the violent nature of images or sounds does not exempt from the responsibility that comes with the broadcast of dispensable materials because it can even attract more attention from the audience.

Details. Close-ups of injured people and dead bodies are always unnecessary, even if they are victims of terrorist attacks. The same can be said for people who are suffering from a highly stressful situation. We must describe the horror without causing further harm to its victims.

The fact that it is public television also has an additional component and that is that there are certain commitments specified in the BOE regarding its operation.

Among them, respect for privacy, honor and own image is established in article 14: “The RTVE Corporation will guarantee the most scrupulous respect for the right of all people to honor, personal and family privacy and their own image. Only information will be provided of aspects related to private life when the facts are of general interest, of public relevance, of informative interest or their dissemination is expressly authorized by the owner of the right. RTVE will pay special attention to the dissemination of dramatic situations, harmonizing the informative interests with the obligation to avoid unnecessary pain to both victims and family members”.

That is to say, it is no longer just a matter of style, but one of the requirements of the law towards the RTVE Corporation It is precisely that you avoid situations like the one that occurred today.

The dead do not have their own right to privacy, but they are protected

The use of images without authorization where a person can be recognized is prohibited by the Civil Protection Law on the right to honor, personal and family privacy and one’s own image. However, it is the case that this right ends once the person dies.

What happens then? Here the right to protect the honor of a deceased applies. A right that can be exercised by a person designated in a will or “his or her spouse, ascendants, descendants and siblings who were alive at the time of the death of the affected person.”

These are people, in short. their relatives, who have the power to report the use of images without permission that may attack the memory of the deceased.

Once the situation is reported by the family members, they could obtain compensation depending on each case and, almost certainly, order the removal of the images.

What can happen if we share those images

Illegitimately disseminating sensitive content from third parties may carry various types of responsibilities. According to the AEPD, a first case could be in terms of data protection, with economic sanctions. Another possibility would be criminal liability, if family members denounce those who help spread it.

In these cases, if the relatives ask to avoid the dissemination of these images, the different social networks have the obligation to carry out immediate withdrawal of these images. At the moment, there is no evidence that this is the case with the images of Álvaro Prieto. Although this request could well be initiated, once RTVE contacted the Police alerting them that this video had been published.

Where is the limit of the right to freedom of information

The publication of news with corpses is usually compromised: several fundamental rights come into conflict, on the one hand the right to freedom of information and on the other the right to honor.

According to the ruling of the Constitutional Court 27/2020, it is stated that it is peaceful “as long as there is no “morbid overreach”“given by the search and revelation of intimate aspects”.

In cases such as those raised by that case, the Constitutional Court “must give relevance to the prevalence of the right to the image of the victim of the crime over freedom of information, since graphic information became idle or superfluous due to the lack of a photograph of the victim.” of real interest for the transmission of information”.

The conclusion for that case was that “the defendant television station should have acted with the prudence of a diligent professional and avoided the broadcast of images that represented the appellant in the foreground, either by refraining from broadcasting the corresponding shots, or by using technical procedures to blur their features and prevent their recognition”.

Image | Cordoba CF

In Xataka | “Resurrect” Lola Flores (or anyone else) to make ads with deepfakes: this is what the law says