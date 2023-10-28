October 27, 2023

Alvaro Bautista can win his second title in race 1 in Jerez

The last weekend of the 2023 World Superbike season began with free practice on the Jerez circuit: the damp circuit did not allow us to gather important information in FP1 (only four riders completed a lap on the damp track, while the ‘big ‘ preferred not to take risks), while in the second session it was Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) who recorded the fastest lap, ahead of Remy Gardner (also on a bike from the Iwata manufacturer) and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati).

The Spaniard could win his second title in the premier category of production-based derivatives already in race 1, but he preferred to avoid being too open about it on the sidelines of free practice, preferring to joke about it: “First of all – he said – I will try to stay away from everyone who says I’ll win. I’m the first to know I have match point.”

“Every day in which I enjoy this bike is a fantastic day, even today I had fun – he then added -. Tomorrow I want to confirm these sensations and work well, I hope that the track is in better conditions because when it is dry it is one of the best beautiful.”

