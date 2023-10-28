Bautista’s second year at Ducati got off to a great start, with Alvaro’s first hat-trick scored on the opening weekend of the season in Australia. The second round of the season saw Toprak Razgatliglu take victory in the superpole in Indonesia, after which the weekends in Assen, Barcelona and Misano saw Bautistra triumph with a succession of successes, also obtaining historic results, such as Ducati’s 400 victories in Superbike!

A positive trend that remained constant for the entire season, where Alvaro scored at least one victory in the three races of each weekend. The direct rival was Toprak Razgatlioglu, with whom Alvaro triggered some fantastic duels, such as the Superpole Race in Imola, where the two riders put on a show for all 12 laps of the “short race” which will be remembered as one of the most exciting races in SBK.

Even for Bautista though There was no shortage of difficult moments. Again in Imola, after the amazing Superpole won by Toprak, in Race 2 the Spanish driver ends up in the gravel on the first lap and loses 25 points to his direct rival in one fell swoop. Also at MotorLand in Aragon the driver crashed twice in Race1, reducing the gap on Toprak to “just” 37 points, who in previous races had even come close to reaching a 100 point lead.

In the following races, however, he made up for it, winning two victories and coming into the final round with a sizeable lead over Razgatlioglu.